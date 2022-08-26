NEET UG 2022: Know Qualifying Criteria, Admission Process In Top Medical Colleges

NEET UG 2022

NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) answer key by August 30 and score card on September 7. NTA will release the NEET UG merit list along with the score card. The NTA will prepare the all India merit list of NEET qualified candidates on the basis of which the NEET 2022 counselling process will be organised. Candidates can apply for admission in Medical courses of the allotted colleges as per NEET counselling.

Recommended: Use NEET College Predictor to check your expected NEET rank & admission chances in Govt/Private MBBS/BDS Colleges Check Now



MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

Over 18 lakh (18,72,343) candidates applied for the NEET UG 2022 exam which was held on July 17 at 3,570 different Centres. NTA recorded the attendance of medical aspirants at 95 per cent. After the declaration of the result, the NEET 2022 counselling process will start, followed by the admission process in the top medical colleges in India. As per the NEET 2022 qualifying criteria, Candidates belonging to the General, General-EWS category must score a minimum of marks at the 50th percentile, while 40th percentile in case of SC, ST, OBC and 45th percentile in case of PwD candidates.

NEET UG 2022: Qualifying Criteria For Admission

General, General-EWS category should obtain 50th percentile marks, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates should score 40th percentile and candidates with Benchmark, Disabilities (PwD) must score 45th percentile.

The minimum qualifying marks will be reduced, in case, a sufficient number of candidates in the respective categories fail to secure minimum marks.

Candidate must have passed Class 12 examination in Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English subjects individually and must have obtained a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate, 40 per cent in case of SC, ST, OBC and PwD candidates.

Candidates who wish to take admission in the Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS) courses must have passed Class 10 with Urdu or Arabic or Persian language as a subject.

Candidates who wish to take admission in the Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS) course must have passed Class 10 with Tamil as one of the subjects.

NEET UG 2022: Admission Process In Top Medical Colleges