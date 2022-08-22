NEET UG 2022: Know How NTA Will Decide Qualifying Criteria, NEET Merit List

NEET UG 2022 Merit List

NEET UG 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) answer key and result soon. Along with the NEET score card, the NTA will also release the NEET UG merit list. NTA will prepare the all India merit list of NEET qualified candidates on the basis of which the NEET 2022 counselling process will be organised. The merit list will be based on the eligibility criteria prescribed by the National Medical Commission (NMC) and Dental Council of India (DCI).

The eligibility criteria to prepare the NEET 2022 merit list are explained in the NEET information brochure also. The basic eligibility includes candidates must have applied for and appeared in the NEET-UG examination, they should meet the NEET cutoff, which means they must score equal to or higher than the stated cutoff.

NEET 2022 Merit List: Eligibility Criteria Explained