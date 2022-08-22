NEET UG 2022: Know How NTA Will Decide Qualifying Criteria, NEET Merit List
National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) answer key and result soon. Along with the NEET score card, the NTA will also release the NEET UG merit list.
The eligibility criteria to prepare the NEET 2022 merit list are explained in the NEET information brochure also. The basic eligibility includes candidates must have applied for and appeared in the NEET-UG examination, they should meet the NEET cutoff, which means they must score equal to or higher than the stated cutoff.
NEET 2022 Merit List: Eligibility Criteria Explained
- Candidates belonging to General, General-EWS category should obtain a minimum of marks at the 50th percentile in NEET UG medical entrance exam. However, candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) category must have scored 40th percentile and candidates with Benchmark, Disabilities (PwD) must score 45th percentile.
- If a sufficient number of candidates in the respective categories fail to secure minimum marks as prescribed in NEET 2022 examination, there will be discretion in lower the minimum marks required for admission to undergraduate Medical courses for candidates belonging to respective categories and marks so lowered by the Central Government shall be applicable for the said academic year only.
- A candidate must have passed in the subjects of Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English individually and must have obtained a minimum of 50 per cent marks taken together in Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Bio-technology at the qualifying examination (Class 12), 40 per cent in case of SC, ST, OBC and PwD candidates.
- For admission in the Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS) course, the candidate must have passed the Class 10 with Urdu or Arabic or Persian language as a subject.
- For admission in the Bachelor of Sidhha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS) course, the candidate must have passed Tamil as one of the subjects in Class 10.
- The criteria for minimum qualifying marks to be eligible for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and a Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) courses shall also be applicable to concerned INIs.