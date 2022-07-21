NEET UG 2022: Know About Marking Scheme, Tie-Breaker Rule

NEET UG marking scheme, tie-breaking method

NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) held the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) on July 17. Of the total 18,72,341 medical aspirants registering for NEET UG 2022 exam, 95 per cent appeared for the test. The NTA NEET official website -- neet.nta.nic.in will host the NEET UG answer key and result. NTA is yet to announce any update on answer key and NEET UG result.

Recommended: Use NEET College Predictor to check your expected NEET rank & admission chances in Govt/Private MBBS/BDS Colleges Check Now! Don't Miss: Check your admission chances in BHMS/BAMS/other AYUSH Colleges at All India Level, Check Now! Latest: NEET 2022 Question Paper answer key & solutions (Live Discussion) Watch Now

The NEET UG paper comprised -- Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). Each subject consisted of two sections. Section A had 35 questions and Section B had 15. Out of the 15 questions in Section B, candidates had to attempt any 10 questions. Candidates while analysing the NEET 2022 UG paper said that the paper was easy and doable. However, many medical aspirants found the Chemistry part a “bit difficult”.

NEET UG 2022: Section A Marking Scheme

Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Four marks (+4) Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1). Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark (0). If more than one option is found to be correct then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options. If all options are found to be correct then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question. If none of the options is found correct or a Question is found to be wrong or a Question is dropped then all candidates who have appeared will be given four marks (+4) irrespective of the fact whether the question has been attempted or not attempted by the candidate

NEET UG 2022 Section B Marking Scheme

If candidates attempted more than 10 questions, only the first 10 attempted questions will be considered for evaluation.

Correct Answer: Four marks (+4) Incorrect Answer: Minus one mark (-1) Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark (0) If more than one option is found to be correct then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options If all options are found to be correct then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question If a question is found to be incorrect or the question is dropped then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question. The reason could be due to human error or technical error Candidates are advised to do the calculations with the constants given (if any) in the questions

NEET 2022 UG Exam: Tie-Breaking Procedure

In NEET 2022 entrance exam, if two or more candidates score the same NEET marks, the agency will follow a tie-breaking methodology to break the deadlock in this order --