  NEET UG 2022: Increase In Exam Duration To Rise In Application Fee; List Of Changes Introduced In Medical Exam

NEET UG 2022: Increase In Exam Duration To Rise In Application Fee; List Of Changes Introduced In Medical Exam

NEET UG 2022: This year, there are few changes introduced in the medical entrance; the age limit has been removed, increase in exam duration and application fees, new exam centres added

Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Apr 7, 2022 3:27 pm IST
None

NEET UG 2022 will be held on July 17
Image credit: shutterstock.com

NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday released the schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) which will be held on July 17. This year, there are few changes introduced in the medical entrance; the age limit has been removed, increase in exam duration and application fees, new exam centres added. The NEET UG 2022 application process has been commenced from April 6, the candidates can apply on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in till May 6. NEET will be held in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. NEET UG 2022 Live Updates

Recommended:  Download free NEET previous years questions and sample papers, HERE

Dont's MissNEET 2022 Preparation Tips by Experts and Toppers, Grab it Free! 

Students Liked Best Books for NEET 2022 Preparation, Download Free! 

NEET UG 2022: List Of Changes Introduced In Medical Entrance

Age Limit Removed

The upper age limit to appear in the medical entrance- NEET UG 2022 has been removed. Last year, the upper age limit for the general category candidates was 25 years, and 30 years for reserved category candidates.

Increase In Application Fee

The application fee for the NEET UG 2022 has been increased this year. The registration fees for general category has been increased to Rs 1,600 which was Rs 1,500 last year. The candidates from outside India have to pay Rs 8,500, which was Rs 7,500 last year.

The application fees for the reserved category candidates are, EWS/ OBC- NCL- Rs 1,500, SC/ ST- Rs 800.

Increase In Exam Duration

The National Testing Agency has incresed the exam duration for the NEET UG 2022. The students will now get 20 more minutes to solve the NEET paper, NEET will now be of 200 minutes (3 hours and 20 minutes). The number of questions in NEET paper will remain same- 180.

Inclusion Of New Exam Cities

This year, new exam cities have been added for the NEET UG 2022. NEET 2022 will be held in 543 cities across India and 14 exam centres outside India. NEET UG 2022 will be held in 12 countries abroad. The countries are- United Arab Emirates (UAE), Thailand, Sri Lanka, Qatar, Nepal, Malaysia, Kuwait, Nigeria, Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Singapore.

The NEET UG 2022 notification is available on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in, the candidates can check the official notification for details on paper pattern, syllabus, registration.

Click here for more Education News
NEET 2022 NEET 2022 Registration NEET 2022 Application Form

