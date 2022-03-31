"NEET UG 2022 In July, Registration To Commence From April", Says NTA Official

  • Home
NEET UG 2022: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 is likely to be held in July. The NTA NEET UG 2022 notification will be released on the official websites -- nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Mar 31, 2022 10:44 am IST | Source: Careers360
NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 in July, the NTA official told Careers360. The application process for the medical and dental entrance exam will commence from April, 2022, the official added. The NTA NEET UG 2022 notification will be released on the official websites -- nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in. Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates

"NEET UG 2022 is likely to be held in July, the application process will commence from April. The detailed notification will be announced soon," the NTA official said.

The confirmation page of the NEET 2022 application will also be available on the DigiLocker app and the website, digilocker.gov.in.

NEET UG is held for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, Veterinary, BSc Nursing and Life Science courses. NEET UG 2022 examination date and time has not been announced yet.

The NEET UG upper age limit this year has been removed for all candidates. Earlier, the age limit for General Category candidates was 25 years and it was 30 years for the reserved category candidates.

The application process for the NEET UG was divided into two phases last year. Candidates had to submit a set of information in the first phase, before the entrance test, and the remaining information had to be submitted in the second phase – after the test but before NEET results.

Candidates who have qualified Class 12 or equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, Biology or Biotechnology and English as core subjects from a recognized board will be eligible for NEET.

Students who will take the Class 12 or equivalent board exams this year are also eligible to apply for NEET UG.

To appear for NEET, General category candidates should have scored 50 per cent in Class 12. However, there exists relaxations in the minimum percentage for reserved category candidates.

If going by previous year NEET exam pattern, NEET 2022 will be held for 180 multiple choice questions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). Each of the three subjects will have two sections – A and B. While Section A will be mandatory and will consist of 35 questions, Section B will have 15 questions, out of which candidates will have to answer only 10.NEET 2022 application

