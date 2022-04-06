NEET UG 2022 To Have 200 MCQs; Check Paper Pattern, Syllabus

  • Home
NEET 2022 will be held as a pen-paper based test and the question paper will comprise 200 questions. Also, NEET UG 2022 scheduled to be held on July 17 will be conducted in 13 languages and will be held for a duration of 200 minutes.

Updated: Apr 6, 2022 9:41 pm IST

NEET 2022 exam pattern, syllabus, internal choice
New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG for admission to undergraduate medical entrance test has started at neet.nta.nic.in. The administering body, National Testing Agency (NTA), will continue the NEET 2022 application till May 6. NEET 2022 will be held as a pen-paper based test and the question paper will comprise 200 questions. Also, the UG Medical entrance test scheduled to be held on July 17 will be conducted in 13 languages and will be held for a duration of 200 minutes. Candidates can apply and register for NEET 2022 on the NTA website- neet.nta.nic.in and neet.ac.in. NEET 2022 will be conducted at around 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside India. LIVE UPDATES

Recommended:  Download free NEET previous years questions and sample papers, HERE

Dont's MissNEET 2022 Preparation Tips by Experts and Toppers, Grab it Free! 

Students Liked Best Books for NEET 2022 Preparation, Download Free! 

As per the NEET 2022 UG exam pattern, the medical entrance test will comprise of four subjects -- Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology. Each subject will consist of two sections with internal choices in one section. While Section A will consist of 35 questions, section B will have only 15 questions. Out of the 15 questions from Section B, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 questions. So, the total number of questions and utilization of time will remain the same, the NEET 2022 information bulletin said.

To rationalize the decision of reduction in the syllabus by various school education boards, including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), NTA has taken a decision to provide choice in Section “B” for each of the 4 (four) subjects, it added.

NEET 2022 Exam Pattern

neet information bulletin, www.nta.nic.in 2022, nta.nic, nta.nic.neet, nta.ac.in neet 2022, nta .nic.in, nta neet .nic.in, nta neet.nic.in exam date 2022,NEET 2022 UG Paper Pattern (Source: Neet.nta.nic.in)

NEET 2022 NEET 2022 Application Form

