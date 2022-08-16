NEET UG 2022: Glimpse At Previous Years’ Cut-Off; Comparison, Analysis

NEET 2022 cut-off marks, answer key date

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely issue the answer key for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) tomorrow, August 17. NEET UG 2022 was held on July 17 for over 18 lakh medical aspirants. Students must be anxious about what a good NTA NEET UG score is. The NEET MBBS/ BDS cut-off 2022 for General category candidates is 50th, while for OBC, SC and ST, it is 40th. The NEET cut-off marks last year for candidates under all the categories decreased.

Recommended: Use NEET College Predictor to check your expected NEET rank & admission chances in Govt/Private MBBS/BDS Colleges Check Now!

Don't Miss: Register for NEET Counseling companion to get complete guidance about counseling process, cut off, fee structure, admission documents etc. Register Now!

MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

Last year, the NEET cut-off for unreserved category students has gone down from 720-147 in NEET 2020 to 720-138 in NEET 2021. The NEET cut-off last year for students belonging to reserved categories including Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) have also dropped from 146-113 last year to 137-108 in NEET UG last year.

NEET Cut-Off Comparison

Category Cut off percentile NEET Cut-Off 2021 NEET 2020 Cut-Off General 50th 720-138 720-147 General-PH 45th 137-122 146-129 SC 40th 137-108 146-113 ST 40th 137-108 146-113 OBC 40th 137-108 146-113 SC/ST/OBC-PH 40th 121-108 128-113

Neet.nta.nic.in will host the NEET UG 2022 answer key and result. In addition to the NEET answer key 2022, NTA will likely issue the candidate’s OMR response sheets. With the candidate’s OMR response sheet, a candidate will be able to tally the marks with the NTA answer key.