NEET UG 2022: Glimpse At Previous Years’ Cut-Off; Comparison, Analysis

NEET 2022 Cut-Off: The NEET MBBS/ BDS cut-off 2022 for General category candidates is 50th, while for OBC, SC and ST, it is 40th.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 16, 2022 7:54 pm IST

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely issue the answer key for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) tomorrow, August 17. NEET UG 2022 was held on July 17 for over 18 lakh medical aspirants. Students must be anxious about what a good NTA NEET UG score is. The NEET MBBS/ BDS cut-off 2022 for General category candidates is 50th, while for OBC, SC and ST, it is 40th. The NEET cut-off marks last year for candidates under all the categories decreased.

Last year, the NEET cut-off for unreserved category students has gone down from 720-147 in NEET 2020 to 720-138 in NEET 2021. The NEET cut-off last year for students belonging to reserved categories including Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) have also dropped from 146-113 last year to 137-108 in NEET UG last year.

NEET Cut-Off Comparison

Category

Cut off percentile

NEET Cut-Off 2021

NEET 2020 Cut-Off

General

50th

720-138

720-147

General-PH

45th

137-122

146-129

SC

40th

137-108

146-113

ST

40th

137-108

146-113

OBC

40th

137-108

146-113

SC/ST/OBC-PH

40th

121-108

128-113

Neet.nta.nic.in will host the NEET UG 2022 answer key and result. In addition to the NEET answer key 2022, NTA will likely issue the candidate’s OMR response sheets. With the candidate’s OMR response sheet, a candidate will be able to tally the marks with the NTA answer key.

NTA NEET result NEET 2022
