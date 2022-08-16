NEET UG 2022: Glimpse At Previous Years’ Cut-Off; Comparison, Analysis
NEET 2022 Cut-Off: The NEET MBBS/ BDS cut-off 2022 for General category candidates is 50th, while for OBC, SC and ST, it is 40th.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely issue the answer key for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) tomorrow, August 17. NEET UG 2022 was held on July 17 for over 18 lakh medical aspirants. Students must be anxious about what a good NTA NEET UG score is. The NEET MBBS/ BDS cut-off 2022 for General category candidates is 50th, while for OBC, SC and ST, it is 40th. The NEET cut-off marks last year for candidates under all the categories decreased.
Last year, the NEET cut-off for unreserved category students has gone down from 720-147 in NEET 2020 to 720-138 in NEET 2021. The NEET cut-off last year for students belonging to reserved categories including Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) have also dropped from 146-113 last year to 137-108 in NEET UG last year.
NEET Cut-Off Comparison
Category
Cut off percentile
NEET Cut-Off 2021
NEET 2020 Cut-Off
General
50th
720-138
720-147
General-PH
45th
137-122
146-129
SC
40th
137-108
146-113
ST
40th
137-108
146-113
OBC
40th
137-108
146-113
SC/ST/OBC-PH
40th
121-108
128-113
Neet.nta.nic.in will host the NEET UG 2022 answer key and result. In addition to the NEET answer key 2022, NTA will likely issue the candidate’s OMR response sheets. With the candidate’s OMR response sheet, a candidate will be able to tally the marks with the NTA answer key.