NEET UG 2022: FAQs On Application Process, Exam Pattern, Tie-Breaking Rules

NEET UG 2022: Answers to frequently asked questions

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 application process is underway. Students who what to register and apply for the undergraduate medical entrance examination can apply online at neet.nta.nic.in. NEET UG 2022 will be held on July 17. The last date to apply online for NEET 2022 is May 6. Citing that the UG medical entrance is being held in September for the last two years but this time, it will be held in July, NEET 2022 aspirants have taken to social media demanding the postponement of NEET UG. As a first, NTA will consider application numbers to break the deadlock while resolving ties.

The NEET question paper will comprise 200 questions and will be held for a duration of 200 minutes. NEET 2022 question paper will comprise four subjects -- Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology. Each subject will consist of two sections with internal choices in one section. While Section A will consist of 35 questions, section B will have only 15 questions. Out of the 15 questions from Section B, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 questions.

NEET 2022: Answers To Frequently Asked Questions

Question: What is the NEET 2022 date and time?

Answer: As per the NEET 2022 date and time, the UG medical entrance test will be held on July 17.

Question: What is NEET 2022 official website link?

Answer: The NEET 2022 official website link is neet.nta.nic.in.

Question: How to apply for NEET UG 2022?

Answer: These are the application steps to fill NEET UG 2022 registration form

Visit the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in Register by filling in the email address and mobile phone number. Filling in the online application will generate an “application number”. Make a note of that. Using the system generated registration or application number, complete the NEET 2022 application form Upload scanned documents including photograph and signature Pay the application fee online Submit the NEET UG application Download, save and print the confirmation page

Question: How will NTA break deadlock while resolving ties?

Answer: In case of two or more candidates obtaining equal marks, percentile score in the NEET UG 2022, the inter-se-merit shall be determined as follows:

1. Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Biology (Botany and Zoology) in the Test, followed by,

2. Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Chemistry in the Test, followed by,

3. Candidate obtaining higher marks/percentile score in Physics in the Test, followed by,

4. Candidate with less proportion of the number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the Test,

5. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Biology (Botany and Zoology) in the Test, followed by

6. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Chemistry in the Test, followed by

7. Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Physics in the Test, followed by

8. Candidate Older in Age, followed by

9. Application Number in ascending order

Question: Has the NEET UG syllabus been changed?

Answer: No, the NEET 2022 UG syllabus has not been changed.