NEET UG 2022: FAQs On Answer Key, Result Date And Time

NEET UG 2022 Result Date And Time

NEET UG 2022 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the result for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 on the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in. Medical aspirants can check their result using application number and date of birth. NTA has conducted the NEET entrance exam on July 17. The entrance exam was held for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS Courses. The NEET UG preliminary answer key and result is expected on the NTA's website.

Over 18 lakh (18,72,341) registered to take the NEET UG 2022 exam this year. The entrance exam was held at various centres spread throughout 497 locations nationwide, including 14 international centres. Along with the NEET UG result 2022, the NTA will also release the cut-off scores and merit list of candidates.

Here are some of the most frequently asked questions (FAQs) from candidates on NEET UG 2022

Question: When is NEET UG 2022 result date and time?

Answer: The NTA has not yet announced a particular date to release the NEET UG 2022 result.

Question: How to check NEET result 2022?

Answer: Once declared, candidates can check the NEET UG result 2022 at the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in, using their application number and date of birth.

Question: Is NEET 2022 answer key released?

Answer: NTA will issue the NEET 2022 answer key and OMR response sheets soon.

Question: Who is the topper of NEET 2022?

Answer: Once the NEET UG result 2022 will be declared, the NTA will also release the NEET UG toppers list.

Question: What are the passing marks in NEET UG 2022 result?

Answer: Candidates from the General category must have at least 50 per cent marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. And for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Caste (OBC) category candidates the pass percentage is 40 per cent.