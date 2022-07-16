NEET UG 2022 Exam Tomorrow; Last-Minute Preparation Tips For Candidates

NEET UG 2022 exam tomorrow

NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) exam tomorrow, July 17. The medical entrance exam will be held for a duration of 3 hours 20 minutes. The NTA NEET UG exam will be held in pen and paper mode in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Latest: Use NEET College Predictor to check your expected NEET rank & admission chances in Govt/Private MBBS/BDS Colleges Check Now!



Don't Miss: Check your admission chances in BHMS/BAMS/other AYUSH Colleges at All India Level, Check Now!

As per the NEET 2022 UG exam pattern, the entrance test will comprise of four subjects -- Physics, Chemistry, Botany, and Zoology. Each subject in the NEET paper 2022 will consist of two sections with internal choices in one section. Candidates will have to answer 180 multiple choice questions (MCQs).

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

With just a day left for the medical entrance exam, the candidates might be at their last leg of preparation. Smart work linked with a focused study will let a candidate excel in NEET UG exam. Medical Aspirants can also follow some simple yet useful NEET UG preparation tips mentioned here.

NEET UG 2022: Preparation Tips

Know the syllabus: Aspirants must know the topics covered under each section of the subjects. With the help of NEET UG syllabus, aspirants are able to plan their studies and focus on topics.

Aspirants must know the topics covered under each section of the subjects. With the help of NEET UG syllabus, aspirants are able to plan their studies and focus on topics. Know the exam pattern: The NEET UG 2022 exam pattern will let candidates have an overall idea about the scheme, mode, structure of NEET question paper, and weightage of topics.

The NEET UG 2022 exam pattern will let candidates have an overall idea about the scheme, mode, structure of NEET question paper, and weightage of topics. Proper study routine is mandatory: The medical aspirants have to formulate a well-planned study routine according to them, and make sure to ensure an appropriate amount of time for each subject in the routine.

The medical aspirants have to formulate a well-planned study routine according to them, and make sure to ensure an appropriate amount of time for each subject in the routine. Work on the strengths: Since there is no time left in NEET 2022, the medical aspirants are advised to not to start anything new now. Instead, the candidates should focus on understanding their strengths and weaknesses. Aspirants should cherish the topics that they are good at and work on weak concepts. So that aspirants do not miss any question pertaining to those topics. Candidates can use the short NEET 2022 revision notes to revise the important pointers as well as the formulae.

Since there is no time left in NEET 2022, the medical aspirants are advised to not to start anything new now. Instead, the candidates should focus on understanding their strengths and weaknesses. Aspirants should cherish the topics that they are good at and work on weak concepts. So that aspirants do not miss any question pertaining to those topics. Candidates can use the short NEET 2022 revision notes to revise the important pointers as well as the formulae. Mock tests and previous year question papers: Solving previous year's question papers will help students not only analyse trends but also provide insight and suggestions regarding what might be asked in NEET 2022. Solving mock test also allows an aspirant to improve time management abilities.

NEET UG 2022: Marking Scheme

Four marks (+4) will be awarded for each correct answer. One mark (-1) will be deducted for each wrong answer. If a question is left unattempted no marks will be awarded.

Additional marks will be awarded to candidates in the following cases, only if they have attempted the question