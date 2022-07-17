NEET UG 2022 Exam Today; Important Instructions For Candidates

NTA NEET 2022 today for over 18 lakh candidates

NEET UG 2022: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 is to be held today, July 17, from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the all-India level medical entrance exam at 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside India. The exam will be held in the offline mode as pen and paper-based. Aspirants are suggested to reach the examination venue in advance as the entry gate will close at 1:30 PM. NTA has instructed candidates to strictly adhere to the exam day guidelines. If a candidate is found indulging in any unfair practices then their candidature will be immediately dismissed.

Candidates have to carry a printed copy of their NEET UG admit card along with postcard size photograph affixed to it and a valid photo ID proof. Candidates also have to carry one passport size photograph which is to be affixed on attendance sheet. Moreover, the candidates have to submit the self declaration or undertaking affixed with white background post card size (4”X6”) color photograph to invigilator at test centre.

NEET UG 2022: Important Instructions For Candidates