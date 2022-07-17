NEET UG 2022 Exam Today; Important Instructions For Candidates
NEET UG 2022: Candidates have to carry a printed copy of their NEET UG admit card along with postcard size photograph affixed to it and a valid photo ID proof.
NEET UG 2022: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 is to be held today, July 17, from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the all-India level medical entrance exam at 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside India. The exam will be held in the offline mode as pen and paper-based. Aspirants are suggested to reach the examination venue in advance as the entry gate will close at 1:30 PM. NTA has instructed candidates to strictly adhere to the exam day guidelines. If a candidate is found indulging in any unfair practices then their candidature will be immediately dismissed.
Candidates have to carry a printed copy of their NEET UG admit card along with postcard size photograph affixed to it and a valid photo ID proof. Candidates also have to carry one passport size photograph which is to be affixed on attendance sheet. Moreover, the candidates have to submit the self declaration or undertaking affixed with white background post card size (4”X6”) color photograph to invigilator at test centre.
NEET UG 2022: Important Instructions For Candidates
- The candidate must travel for test centre in advance taking into consideration various factors including traffic, location of the centre and weather conditions as they will not be allowed to enter the examination centre after 1:30 PM.
- Advance reporting at exam centre will also help candidates in cooperation with staff during frisking.
- The candidates must adhere to the examination rule and should follow the instructions mentioned on their NEET UG hall ticket.
- Candidates are not permitted to carry any barred items at the examination centre.
- The candidates have to follow the dress code while appearing in NEET UG 2022 examination.
- A seat with a roll number will be allotted to each candidate. Candidates must find out and occupy their allotted seat.
- Candidates are not allowed to leave their seats or the examination hall until the test concludes.
- Candidates have to hand over their OMR sheets to the invigilator on duty before leaving the examination hall.