NEET UG 2022 Exam: Self Declaration Form, Postcard Size Photograph; Other Admit Card Details
NEET UG 2022: With Covid around, NEET aspirants will be required to fill a self-declaration form indicating their health status.
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) will be held for 18,72,341 medical aspirants on Sunday, July 17. With Covid around, NEET aspirants will be required to fill a self-declaration form indicating their health status. The UG medical aspirants will also be required to paste a coloured postcard size photograph, or a 4 inch x 6 inch photograph, on the NEET admit card.
The NEET self declaration form in the admit card has been added as a measures to contain the spread of Covid. The form is attached to the admit card must be downloaded and printed. Also called an “Undertaking”, it includes the following points:
- Before reaching the NEET exam hall, fill in the required information in the self-declaration form in NEET 2022 admit card
- Paste photograph
- Put left-hand thumb impression and make sure it is not smudged
- Parent’s signature
- On the day of the exam, candidates have to sign the declaration in the presence of the invigilator
The candidate must download and print all pages that come with their admit card and carry to the exam centre. The document required for NEET exam hall are listed below:
- All pages of the NEET 2022 admit card clearly printed on A4 size sheets
- The self-declaration form / undertaking / proforma for NEET 2022 printed on A4 size sheet, duly filled
- Valid photo ID proof
- Copy of same photograph that was used in application form to paste on attendance sheet
- PwD certificate where applicable
- Documents related to scribes where applicable