When Is NEET UG 2022? Exam Date Update For Students

Image credit: shutterstock.com NEET UG 2022 notification will be announced soon

NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency is likely to conduct undergraduate medical entrance- NEET UG 2022 along with other entrance exams- JEE Main and CUCET starting April. The schedule for the entrance exams is likely to be announced next week. “The Medical Advisory Council of the National Medical Commission had a meeting with National Testing Agency (NTA) last week. The schedule for the three entrance exams is likely to be announced sometime next week,” a senior official told PTI. JEE Main 2022 Dates Announced; Check Schedule

This year, NEET UG 2022 is likely to be held in June or July. According to discussions between the ministries of Education and Health, NEET UG 2022 will take place between the third week of June and the first week of July, as per a report by the Times Of India. The application process for NEET was divided into two phases in 2021. The candidates who want to apply for NEET UG, can do so through the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.

According to the NEET 2021 exam pattern, NEET will be held for 180 multiple choice questions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). Each of the three subjects will have two sections – A and B. While Section A will be mandatory and will consist of 35 questions, Section B will have 15 questions, out of which candidates will have to answer only 10.

As per the NEET 2021 marking scheme, applicants will score four marks for each correct answer in NEET and for every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted. However, no negative marks will be cut for unattempted questions.

The NEET UG 2022 website will be launched soon; details on exam date, application process, eligibility criteria will be available there.