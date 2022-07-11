NEET UG 2022 Exam On July 17: Paper Pattern; Marking Scheme Explained

Image credit: Shuterstock NEET UG 2022 Exam From July 17

NEET UG 2022: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 for admission to various undergraduate medical courses is set to be held on Sunday, July 17, 2022. The NEET exam will be held in Pen and Paper mode in 13 languages. The NEET UG 2022 admit card will be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) tomorrow, July 12, by 11:30 AM. Candidates who have applied for the all India level medical entrance exam, should be aware of the paper pattern and marking scheme. The NEET UG 2022 exam paper will comprises four subjects. Candidates will have to answer 180 multiple choice questions (MCQs) in 200 minutes.

The NEET UG 2022 exam paper will be divided into two sections A and B. Section A in the exam paper will consist of 35 objective type questions and section B will have 15 questions. Out of these 15 questions in section B, candidates will have the choice to attempt any 10 Questions. Whereas, the total number of questions and utilization of time will remain the same.

NEET UG 2022 Exam Pattern

Subject Section Number of MCQs Maximum Marks Physics A 35 140 B 15 40 Chemistry A 35 140 B 15 40 Botany A 35 140 B 15 40 Zoology A 35 140 B 15 40

Total Marks 720





NEET UG 2022 Marking Scheme

Four marks (+4) will be awarded for each correct answer. One mark (-1) will be deducted for each wrong answer. If a question is left unattempted no marks will be awarded.

Additional marks will be awarded to candidates in the following cases, only if they have attempted the question