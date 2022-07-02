NEET UG 2022 Exam City Centre, Admit Card, Image Correction; Answers To Frequently Asked Questions

NEET 2022 UG FAQs

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET) is scheduled to be held on July 17. NEET UG is conducted as an eligibility test for admission to undergraduate medical and allied programmes in the country. The administering body, National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to issue the NEET UG 2022 admit card. However, NTA has intimated the candidates with the exam city centre to facilitate the students plan their travel to reach the NEET 2022 exam city. Applicants can login at the neet.nta.nic.in official website to check and download the NEET 2022 UG exam city centre intimation slips.

NEET is conducted in pen-and-paper mode at designated centres across the country. NTA has also made a link live at the official website to edit images.

Image Correction NEET UG 2022: Direct Link

Here are some frequently asked questions regarding NEET 2022

Question: When is NEET 2022 date?

Answer: NEET 2022 will be held on July 17 in 546 cities throughout the country and 14 cities in outside India from 2 pm to 5:20 pm.

Question: Is NEET UG 2022 admit card out?

Answer: NEET 2022 admit card is expected to be released soon. Once issued, students can check the NTA website -- neet.nta.nic.in and download the NEET 2022 UG admit cards.

Question: Will NEET UG 2022 admit cards be sent by post?

Answer: “The Candidates may please note that Admit Cards will not be sent by post. The candidate has to download the Admit Card from the NTA website -- neet.nta.nic.in. For any assistance, candidates can call the NTA Helpline numbers: 011 40759000 or 011 69227700 or write to NTA at: neet@nta.ac.in,” NTA said.

Question: Is there any negative marking in NEET UG 2022?

Answer: As per the NEET 2022 UG marking scheme, negative marks will be cut for wrong answers marked.

Question: Is NEET held in online mode?

Answer: No. NEET UG will be held in pen-paper-based mode.

Question: What is the exam pattern of NEET?

Answer: As per the NEET exam pattern, the medical entrance test will be held for 180 multiple choice questions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology).

Question: What is NEET marking scheme?

Answer: Candidates will score four marks for each correct answer in NEET and one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer. No negative marks will be cut for NEET unattempted questions.