Image credit: shutterstock.com NEET UG 2022 will be held on July 17

NEET UG 2022: The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to entertain pleas seeking the the postponement of NEET UG 2022 exam scheduled for Sunday, July 17. Justice Sanjeev Narula dismissed the plea to postpone NEET UG 2022 saying "baseless and has no merit". The high court, which held there was no merit in the petition, said as the petitioners were students so it was not going harsh on them. "Had it been somebody else, the court would have dismissed the petition with heavy costs, " Justice Sanjeev Narula said.

The high court added that if such matters are filed in the future, it will not shy away from imposing costs. It questioned the petitioners' counsel for approaching the court at the last moment as the exam for the undergraduate medical and dental courses were scheduled on July 17.

The petitioners had sought to set aside the date fixed for the entrance test and re-schedule it after four to six weeks on several grounds, including that the schedule of the national level examinations, that is, NEET, JEE, and Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET), is “unorganised” and the same has “caused immense mental trauma and harassment resulting in 16 reported suicides of young students leaving their families in a state of despair”.

The petition stated that the class 12th board examination ended in mid of June 2022 and the students have been forced to prepare for three national-level examinations without getting sufficient time to prepare.

Over 18 lakh students have applied for the NEET UG 2022 exam this year which will be held in 497 cities and 14 places abroad.

- With PTI Inputs