NEET UG 2022: Course Options Other Than MBBS For Low Rank In NEET

NEET 2022 Course Options Other Than MBBS

NEET UG 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling dates soon. The candidates qualified in NEET UG 2022 can apply for counselling registration on the official website – mcc.nic.in. The NEET UG examination grants admission to medical aspirants in BDS, MBBS, BHMS, BAMS, BUMS, BPT and BVSc courses. The candidates who have secured low rank in NEET 2022 may opt for medical courses other than MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) degree programme.

Recommended: Use NEET College Predictor to check your admission chances in Govt/Private MBBS/BDS Colleges as per your NEET Rank & Category Check Now



Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now



MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

MCC will conduct the NEET UG Counselling 2022 in four rounds including round 1, 2, mop-up round and stray vacancy round. Candidates will be given option to register for counselling, fee payment, choice filling and locking process. During choice filling, candidates have to choose between top medical colleges and courses for admission. AIIMS is one of the top medical institutions in India and it demands a high cut-off for MBBS admission. NEET top scorers will get admission in MBBS programme. However, there are many other medical courses in which students who have scored low rank in NEET can get admission to pursue medical education.

Also Read|| NEET UG Counselling 2022: Check Date And Time

List Of Medical Courses Other Than MBBS

Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS) Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (BVSc and AH) Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS) Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yoga Sciences (BNYS)

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) allot seats in medical institutions. Moreover, the Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) conducts the NEET counselling for admission to AYUSH courses, BHMS, BUMS, BAMS and BSMS programme.