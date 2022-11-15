  • Home
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Reporting Begins Today; Check Schedule

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The candidates who have selected in the round two counselling process can appear for reporting till November 22

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 15, 2022 4:34 pm IST

The candidates can appear for reporting till November 22
Image credit: shutterstock.com

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 round two reporting process from today, November 15. The candidates who have selected in the round two counselling process can appear for reporting till November 22.

Recommended:  NEET Counseling Begins! Use NEET College Predictor to make your  MBBS/BDS Colleges Preference list (Govt. Colleges, Central & Deemed Universities)  as per NEET Rank & Category Check Now

Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now

MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

"All candidates shall ensure that admission process by allotted college should be made through online reporting portal of intraMCC. Any admission take through offline mode will be treated null and void," MCC notification mentioned.

The Medical Counselling Committee earlier announced the NEET UG 2022 counselling second round final result today. The candidates can check and download the final result on the official website- mcc.nic.in.

To download NEET UG 2022 round two allotment list at mcc.nic.in, enter application number and password. NEET allotment list will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

The MCC will conduct the mop-up round counselling from November 23 to 28, 2022. For details on NEET UG 2022 counselling, please visit the website- mcc.nic.in.

