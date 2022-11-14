NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Provisional Result Out; Direct Link

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET UG 2022 counselling round 2 provisional result.

NEET UG Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling round 2 provisional result, today November 14. Students can check and download the NEET UG 2022 round 2 provisional result through the official website - mcc.nic.in.

However, the NEET UG 2022 counselling round 2 final result will be released tomorrow, November 15, 2022. Candidates need to approach the allotted college or institute only after the declaration of the final result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Provisional Result Direct Link

Candidates if they find any discrepancy in the provisional result need to immediately inform to MCC of DGHS by 10 am tomorrow through email at - mccresultquery@gmail.com. The provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change and the candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Provisional Result: How To Check