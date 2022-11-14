  • Home
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Provisional Result Out; Direct Link

The NEET UG 2022 counselling round 2 provisional result is declared at mcc.nic.in. The final result will be declared on November 15, 2022.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 14, 2022 7:12 pm IST

NEET UG 2022 counselling round 2 provisional result.
Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET UG Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling round 2 provisional result, today November 14. Students can check and download the NEET UG 2022 round 2 provisional result through the official website - mcc.nic.in.

However, the NEET UG 2022 counselling round 2 final result will be released tomorrow, November 15, 2022. Candidates need to approach the allotted college or institute only after the declaration of the final result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Provisional Result Direct Link

Candidates if they find any discrepancy in the provisional result need to immediately inform to MCC of DGHS by 10 am tomorrow through email at - mccresultquery@gmail.com. The provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change and the candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Provisional Result: How To Check

  1. Go to the official webisite-mcc.nic.in.
  2. Click on NEET UG counselling.
  3. On the homepage, click on the "Provisional Result UG 2022 Round 2" link from the current events section.
  4. The provisional result will get displayed on the screen.
