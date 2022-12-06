NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow At Mcc.nic.in

NEET UG 2022 mop-up round seat allotment result on December 7

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will declare the NEET UG mop-up round provisional allotment result tomorrow, December 7, 2022. Candidates registered for the NEET UG 2022 mop-up counselling can check the allotment result on the official website-- mcc.nic.in. To access and download the NEET UG 2022 mop-up round allotment letter, candidates need to log in with their NEET roll number and password.

Latest: Start your NEET 2023 Preparation with AI Coach Study Modules & Unlimited Mock Tests. Join Now!

Browse: Just Study 32% of the NEET syllabus and Score upto 100%, All you need to know about NEET Most Scoring Chapters And Topics. Know More.

Recommended: Attempt NEET FREE Mock test & Boost your preparation. Try Now!

Don't Miss: Free Download NEET previous year question papers. Click Here

MCC is conducting the NEET UG 2022 mop-up round counselling process for candidates seeking admission in All India Quota (AIQ), Deemed and Central Universities seats, AIIMS, and JIPMER in MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing programmes. The candidates who will get selected in the NEET UG 2022 mop-up round counselling need to report at the allotted Medical/Dental colleges between December 8 and December 12, 2022.

The NEET UG 2022 mop-up round seat allotment result will be prepared considering the NEET UG merit, choices filled by the candidates and availability of the seats. The registration process for mop-up round was held from November 28 to December 2, 2022. The choice-filling process will be held from November 29 to December 2, 2022.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round Provisional Result: How To Check