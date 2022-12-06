  • Home
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow At Mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will declare the NEET UG mop-up round provisional allotment result tomorrow, December 7, 2022.

Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 6, 2022 8:40 pm IST

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will declare the NEET UG mop-up round provisional allotment result tomorrow, December 7, 2022. Candidates registered for the NEET UG 2022 mop-up counselling can check the allotment result on the official website-- mcc.nic.in. To access and download the NEET UG 2022 mop-up round allotment letter, candidates need to log in with their NEET roll number and password.

MCC is conducting the NEET UG 2022 mop-up round counselling process for candidates seeking admission in All India Quota (AIQ), Deemed and Central Universities seats, AIIMS, and JIPMER in MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing programmes. The candidates who will get selected in the NEET UG 2022 mop-up round counselling need to report at the allotted Medical/Dental colleges between December 8 and December 12, 2022.

The NEET UG 2022 mop-up round seat allotment result will be prepared considering the NEET UG merit, choices filled by the candidates and availability of the seats. The registration process for mop-up round was held from November 28 to December 2, 2022. The choice-filling process will be held from November 29 to December 2, 2022.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round Provisional Result: How To Check

  1. Go to the official webisite-mcc.nic.in.
  2. On the homepage, visit the NEET UG counselling portal
  3. Click on the "NEET UG 2022 mop-up round provisional result" link
  4. The mop-up round provisional result will get displayed on the screen
  5. Download the NEET UG allotment letter and print a copy for further processing.
NEET 2022
