NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Reporting Ends Today; Documents Required

NEET UG counselling 2022 mop-up round reporting last date today

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 mop-up round reporting today, December 12. Candidates selected in NEET UG mop-up round allotment can report at the allotted Medical/Dental college online through the official website-- mcc.nic.in. The NEET UG 2022 mop-up round counselling is being held for All India Quota (AIQ), Deemed and Central Universities seats, AIIMS, and JIPMER in MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing programmes.

MCC has stated that candidates must ensure that the admission process by the allotted college should be made through online reporting portal of intraMCC and admission taken through offline mode will be treated null and void. At the time of reporting at the allotted colleges against mop-up round of counselling, medical aspirants will be required to submit certain documents. If a candidate shortlisted in mop-up round seat allotment failed to report at the allotted college within the stipulated timeline, his/her allotment will be forfeited

NEET UG Counselling 2022: List Of Documents Required