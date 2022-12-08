NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Reporting Begins Today

Image credit: shutterstock.com The candidates need to report at the allotted medical/ dental colleges by December 12

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) mop-up round reporting will commence from today, December 8, the candidates need to report at the allotted medical/ dental colleges by December 12. The NEET UG 2022 counselling 2022 mop-up round provisional allotment result was earlier announced on December 7.

"Candidates whose category or quota has been changed in the same institution and subject, are required to get online generated relieving letter and get admitted on the changed category or changed quota seat from the allotted institution. Such candidates must get fresh online generated admission letter for the changed category or quota seat otherwise the allotted seat will be cancelled due to non-admission," MCC statement mentioned.

To check the NEET UG 2022 provisional allotment result, candidates need to visit the official website- mcc.nic.in. NEET UG 2022 mop-up round provisional result will get displayed on the screen, download it and take a print out for further reference.

The NEET UG 2022 counselling is being held for All India Quota (AIQ), Deemed and Central Universities seats, AIIMS, and JIPMER in MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing programmes.