  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Reporting Begins Today

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Reporting Begins Today

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The candidates need to report at the allotted medical/ dental colleges between December 8 and 12

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 8, 2022 9:46 am IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: MCC To Announce Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment Result Today At Mcc.nic.in
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Choice Filling Window To Be Closed Today
Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Verification Slip Released, How To Download At Kea.kar.nic.in
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Round 2 Registration Ends Today At Mcc.nic.in
Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Document Verification Cancelled Amid Protests Against Bond Policy
Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: KEA Announces Round One Schedule At Kea.kar.nic.in
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Reporting Begins Today
The candidates need to report at the allotted medical/ dental colleges by December 12
Image credit: shutterstock.com

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) mop-up round reporting will commence from today, December 8, the candidates need to report at the allotted medical/ dental colleges by December 12. The NEET UG 2022 counselling 2022 mop-up round provisional allotment result was earlier announced on December 7.

"Candidates whose category or quota has been changed in the same institution and subject, are required to get online generated relieving letter and get admitted on the changed category or changed quota seat from the allotted institution. Such candidates must get fresh online generated admission letter for the changed category or quota seat otherwise the allotted seat will be cancelled due to non-admission," MCC statement mentioned. ALSO READ | JEE Main, NEET, CUET 2023 To Have Fixed Schedule From Next Year: Report

To check the NEET UG 2022 provisional allotment result, candidates need to visit the official website- mcc.nic.in. NEET UG 2022 mop-up round provisional result will get displayed on the screen, download it and take a print out for further reference. READ MORE | "Centre Must Relax Eligibility Criteria For JEE Main, Advanced 2023," Says Karti Chidambaram

The NEET UG 2022 counselling is being held for All India Quota (AIQ), Deemed and Central Universities seats, AIIMS, and JIPMER in MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing programmes.

Click here for more Education News
NEET Counselling NEET 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today, Steps To Check At Aaccc.gov.in
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today, Steps To Check At Aaccc.gov.in
India, Germany Strengthen Partnership To Encourage Vocational Education, Training
India, Germany Strengthen Partnership To Encourage Vocational Education, Training
IIT Patna Confers Degree To 521 Students During Its 9th Convocation
IIT Patna Confers Degree To 521 Students During Its 9th Convocation
No Proposal To Alter Existing Reservation Scheme In Admissions: Government
No Proposal To Alter Existing Reservation Scheme In Admissions: Government
DU PG 2022: Second Admission List Out For Some Courses; Direct Link Here
DU PG 2022: Second Admission List Out For Some Courses; Direct Link Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................