  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Registration, Choice Filling Ends Tomorrow

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Registration, Choice Filling Ends Tomorrow

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the NEET UG mop-up counselling registration window tomorrow, December 2, 2022.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 1, 2022 5:53 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Madhya Pradesh MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates Revised For Second, Mop-Up Rounds
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Registration Begins; Apply At Accc.gov.in
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Withdraws MBBS Seat From Mop-Up Round Seat Matrix
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Registration Begins Today At Mcc.nic.in
NEET SS Counselling 2022: Round 1 Registration, Choice Filling Ends Today
Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Allotment Result Out, Check At Kea.kar.nic.in
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Registration, Choice Filling Ends Tomorrow
MCC to close NEET UG mop-up round counselling registration ends tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the NEET UG mop-up counselling registration window tomorrow, December 2, 2022. Candidates who wish to apply for NEET UG mop-up round counselling through the official website-- mcc.nic.in. While the registration window will close at 11 am tomorrow, the fee payment facility will available till 3 pm.

Latest: Start your NEET 2023 Preparation with AI Coach Study Modules & Unlimited Mock Tests. Join Now!
Browse: Just Study 32% of the NEET syllabus and Score upto 100%, All you need to know about NEET Most Scoring Chapters And Topics. Know More.
Recommended: Attempt NEET FREE Mock test & Boost your preparation. Try Now!
Don't Miss: Free Download NEET previous year question papers. Click Here

After completing the mop-up round registration process, candidates will be required to fill in the choices by 11:55 pm. The choice locking window will open at 3 pm tomorrow and will close at 11:55 pm. MCC will conduct the verification process between December 3 and December 4, 2022. As per the NEET UG mop-up round counselling schedule, the processing of seat allotment will be held from December 5 to 6.

Also Read|| NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Withdraws MBBS Seat From Mop-Up Round Seat Matrix

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round: Steps To Register

Step 1: Go to the official website- mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'NEET UG 2022 mop-up registration' link

Step 3: Enter login details like NEET roll number and password

Step 4: Upload the required documents and pay the registration fee

Step 5: Submit the application form and download the confirmation page.

MCC will declare the NEET UG mop-up round result on December 2 for All India Quota (AIQ), Deemed and Central Universities seats, AIIMS, and JIPMER in MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing programmes. Candidates who will get selected in the mop-up round counselling can report at the allotted college between December 8 and December 12, 2022.

Click here for more Education News
NEET 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main Registration Date 2023 LIVE: Updates On NTA JEE Dates, Syllabus, Pattern; Number Of Sessions
JEE Main Registration Date 2023 LIVE: Updates On NTA JEE Dates, Syllabus, Pattern; Number Of Sessions
Supreme Court Refuses To Entertain Physically-Challenged Candidate's Plea For Admission In PG Course
Supreme Court Refuses To Entertain Physically-Challenged Candidate's Plea For Admission In PG Course
Over 6 Lakh To Appear For IGNOU December Term-End Exam
Over 6 Lakh To Appear For IGNOU December Term-End Exam
Delhi University Receives Nearly 4,000 Applications For Paid Internship Scheme
Delhi University Receives Nearly 4,000 Applications For Paid Internship Scheme
XAT 2023: Application Deadline Extended Till December 11
XAT 2023: Application Deadline Extended Till December 11
.......................... Advertisement ..........................