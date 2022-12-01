NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Registration, Choice Filling Ends Tomorrow

MCC to close NEET UG mop-up round counselling registration ends tomorrow

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the NEET UG mop-up counselling registration window tomorrow, December 2, 2022. Candidates who wish to apply for NEET UG mop-up round counselling through the official website-- mcc.nic.in. While the registration window will close at 11 am tomorrow, the fee payment facility will available till 3 pm.

After completing the mop-up round registration process, candidates will be required to fill in the choices by 11:55 pm. The choice locking window will open at 3 pm tomorrow and will close at 11:55 pm. MCC will conduct the verification process between December 3 and December 4, 2022. As per the NEET UG mop-up round counselling schedule, the processing of seat allotment will be held from December 5 to 6.

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round: Steps To Register

Step 1: Go to the official website- mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'NEET UG 2022 mop-up registration' link

Step 3: Enter login details like NEET roll number and password

Step 4: Upload the required documents and pay the registration fee

Step 5: Submit the application form and download the confirmation page.

MCC will declare the NEET UG mop-up round result on December 2 for All India Quota (AIQ), Deemed and Central Universities seats, AIIMS, and JIPMER in MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing programmes. Candidates who will get selected in the mop-up round counselling can report at the allotted college between December 8 and December 12, 2022.