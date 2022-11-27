  • Home
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 mop-up round registration tomorrow, November 28.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 27, 2022 3:09 pm IST

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Registration Begins Tomorrow; Check Schedule
NEET UG 2022 mop-up round registrations to start tomorrow

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 mop-up round registration tomorrow, November 28. Candidates who wish to appear for NEET UG counselling 2022 can register through the official website-- mcc.nic.in. MCC will conduct the NEET UG mop-up counselling for candidates seeking admission in All India Quota (AIQ), Deemed and Central Universities seats, AIIMS, and JIPMER in MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing programmes.

The mop-up round registration process will be held between November 28 and December 2, 2022. Registered candidates can fill the choices between November 29 to December 2 (11:55 pm), while the choice locking window will be available on December 2, from 3 pm to 11:55 pm. The verification of internal candidates by the respective universities and institutes December 3 to December 4, 2022. The processing of seat allotment will be held from December 5 to December 6, 2022.

MCC will declare the NEET UG 2022 mop-up round allotment result will be declared on December 7, 2022. Candidates who will be allotted seats in mop-up round counselling can report at the designated Medical/Dental colleges between December 8 to December 12, 2022.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Steps To Register For Mop-Up Round

  1. Visit the official website- mcc.nic.in
  2. Click on NEET UG 2022 counselling registration link
  3. Use log-in credentials- NEET roll number and password
  4. Upload documents, pay the registration fee
  5. Click on submit and download NEET UG counselling application form
  6. Take a print out for further reference.
NEET 2022
