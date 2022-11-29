NEET UG 2022 Counselling: MCC To Open Choice Filling Window Against Mop-Up Round Today

Image credit: shutterstock.com NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The candidates can confirm colleges till December 3

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will open the choice-filling window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling mop-up round today, November 29. The NEET UG 2022 registered candidates can enter choices from November 29 to December 2, and can confirm colleges, lock their choices till December 3 (11:55 pm).

The universities and institutes need to verify the candidature till December 4, the seat allotment process against mop-up round will be held till December 6. To fill choices, candidates need to visit the official website- mcc.nic.in. Click on NEET UG 2022 registration link and enter log-in credentials- roll number, password. Fill the choices of subjects and institutions and lock it.

MCC will announce the NEET UG 2022 mop-up round seat allotment result on December 7, candidates can report at the designated Medical/Dental colleges till December 12. The NEET UG 2022 mop-up round allotment list will be released on the basis of merit, choices filled by the candidates and availability of seats in the colleges.

The NEET UG counselling process will be held in four rounds- AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. The counselling process is being conducted for admission to MBBS, medical courses in colleges across the country.