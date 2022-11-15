NEET UG 2022 Counselling: MCC To Announce Round 2 Final Result Today At Mcc.nic.in

  • Home
NEET UG Counselling 2022: The candidates who got selected in round two can report at the allotted college from November 15. The NEET UG 2022 mop-up round counselling will be held from November 23 to 28, 2022.

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 15, 2022 9:48 am IST

Check NEET UG 2022 round two final result at mcc.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling round two final result on Tuesday, November 15. The registered candidates can check and download the final result on the official website - mcc.nic.in.

To download the NEET UG second round allotment list, candidates need to click on the official website- mcc.nic.in. Enter application number and password. NEET allotment list will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates who got selected in round two can report at the allotted college from November 15. The NEET UG 2022 mop-up round counselling will be held from November 23 to 28, 2022.

MCC earlier released the NEET UG 2022 provisional result on November 14. Candidates if find any issue in the provisional result can inform to MCC through mail at mccresultquery@gmail.com.

For details on NEET UG counselling 2022, please visit the official website- mcc.nic.in.

Delhi University Seat Allocation: Over 9,000 Candidates Accept College, Course Allotted In Third Round
IIFT MBA 2023 Registration Date Extended Till November 24; Details Here
Telangana Chief Minister To Launch Eight New Medical Colleges On November 15
MHT CET 5-Year LLB 2022: CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link
AICTE Launches Diploma, Under-Graduate Engineering Books In Marathi Language
