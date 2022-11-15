NEET UG 2022 Counselling: MCC To Announce Round 2 Final Result Today At Mcc.nic.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check NEET UG 2022 round two final result at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling round two final result on Tuesday, November 15. The registered candidates can check and download the final result on the official website - mcc.nic.in.

To download the NEET UG second round allotment list, candidates need to click on the official website- mcc.nic.in. Enter application number and password. NEET allotment list will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates who got selected in round two can report at the allotted college from November 15. The NEET UG 2022 mop-up round counselling will be held from November 23 to 28, 2022.

MCC earlier released the NEET UG 2022 provisional result on November 14. Candidates if find any issue in the provisional result can inform to MCC through mail at mccresultquery@gmail.com.

For details on NEET UG counselling 2022, please visit the official website- mcc.nic.in.