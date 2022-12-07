NEET UG 2022 Counselling: MCC To Announce Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment Result Today At Mcc.nic.in

  • Home
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The selected candidates in the NEET UG mop-up round, the candidates need to report at the allotted medical/ dental colleges by December 12

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 7, 2022 10:03 am IST

Check NEET UG 2022 mop-up round seat allotment result at mcc.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce the NEET UG mop-up round provisional allotment result today, December 7. The candidates can check the allotment result on the official website- mcc.nic.in. The selected candidates in the NEET UG mop-up round, the candidates need to report at the allotted Medical/Dental colleges by December 12.

The NEET UG 2022 mop-up round seat allotment result will be prepared considering the NEET UG merit, choices filled by the candidates and availability of the seats. ALSO READ | UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Registration Begins; Details Here

NEET UG 2022 Mop-Up Round Provisional Result: Steps To Check At Mcc.nic.in

  • Visit the official website- mcc.nic.in
  • Click on NEET UG 2022 mop-up round provisional result link on the home page
  • NEET UG 2022 mop-up round provisional result will get displayed on the screen
  • Download the NEET UG provisional allotment list, and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates can download the NEET UG 2022 mop-up round allotment letter using the NEET roll number and password. The NEET UG counselling registration and choice-filling process was earlier held from November 29 to December 2.

NEET UG 2022 mop-up round counselling process will be held for candidates seeking admission in All India Quota (AIQ), Deemed and Central Universities seats, AIIMS, and JIPMER in MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing programmes.

