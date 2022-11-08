NEET UG 2022 Counselling: MCC Reopens Choice-Filling Against Round-2

NEET UG counselling round-2 choice-filling window extended

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has reopened the choice-filling window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling round-2. Applicants who had registered for NEET UG 2022 second phase of counselling can now enter choices by November 9 (11:55 pm), confirm the colleges and lock it between 3 pm and 11:55 pm of November 9. The round-2 choice-filling window was scheduled to be closed today.

“MCC of DGHS is in response to several E-mails to reopen the choice filling. Hence it is decided by the competent authority to extend the schedule upto 09.11.2022,” an MCC statement said.

"The Choice Filling extended upto 11:55 P.M of 09.11.2022. Choice Locking will be made available from 03:00 P.M of 9th November 2022 up to 11:55 P.M of 09.11.2022," it added.

Applicants will be able to fill as many choices as they wish. However, choices, MCC said, should be in the order of preference, as allotment to medical college is done on the basis of choices submitted by the qualified candidates. The MCC has advised the medical aspirants to download the 'Sandes' app to receive updates regarding NEET UG counselling.

MCC UG NEET Counselling 2022: How To Fill Choices

Go to the official website -- mcc.nic.in On the NEET UG 2022 registration link, login with the NEET UG Roll number, password Fill in the choices of subjects and institutions in the order of preference on the next window Lock the choices and submit

MCC NEET UG counseling for the AIQ seats will be held in four rounds this year -- AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. NEET UG 2022 seat allotment result has been scheduled to be announced on November 11, however, with the extension of the choice-filling window, MCC might postpone the declaration of the NEET UG round-2 seat allotment result.