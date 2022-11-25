NEET UG 2022 Counselling: MCC Issues Notice Allowing Change Of Nationality For Mop-Up Round

MCC Allows Change Of Nationality For NEET UG Mop-Up Counselling

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued notice for the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) aspirants allowing them to convert their nationality from Indian to non-resident Indian (NRI). MCC has allowed candidates who are claiming to be NRI as per the directions/orders of the Supreme Court of India in the case(W.P. (C) Number 689/2017- Consortium of Deemed universities in Karnataka (CODEUNIK) and Anr Vs Union of India and Ors) can send their relevant documents to get their nationality converted from Indian to NRI through email ug.nri.mcc@gmail.com.

MCC has allowed such candidates to apply for change in nationality between November 5 (5 pm) and November 27 (11 am). "Mails received before/ after the stipulated time will not be considered. Candidates are advised to send all documents enclosed in single mail only, within stipulated time," MCC said in a statement. The candidates applying for conversion are required to furnish the documents in the format prescribed by the MCC in Annexure 1.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: List Of Documents Required For Change in Nationality

Candidates have to send supporting documents which claims that the sponsorer is an NRI (Passport, Visa of the sponsored).

Relationship of NRI with the candidate as per the Supreme Court orders.

Embassy Certificate of the Sponsorer (Certificate from the Consulate).

NEET UG score card of the candidate.

Family Tree notarized by Tehsildar

The NEET mop-up counselling registration is scheduled to start on November 28, 2022. Earlier on November 23, MCC issued list of candidates admitted in NEET UG 2022 round 1 and round 2 counselling for All India Quota (AIQ), Deemed and Central Universities and State Quota seats in MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing programmes.