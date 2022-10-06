NEET UG 2022 Counselling: MCC Gives Candidates Till October 11 To Apply For Change Of Nationality

NEET UG 2022 counselling

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released important information for NEET UG aspirants who wish to change their nationality from Indian to non-resident Indian (NRI). The MCC has allowed such candidates to apply for change in nationality through mailing at ug.nri.mcc@gmail.com between October 7 and October 11, 2022. MCC will start the NEET UG round 1 counselling registration on October 11, 2022.

According to MCC, "candidates should send their relevant documents as mentioned below, in support of their claim to change nationality from Indian to NRI through email ug.nri.mcc@gmail.com from 10 am of October 7, 2022, (Friday) till 10 am of October 11, 2022 (Tuesday)." The candidates are advised to send all relevant documents enclosed in single mail within the stipulated time as MCC will not consider any request received after the due date.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: List Of Documents Required For Change in Nationality

Candidates have to send supporting documents which claims that the sponsorer is an NRI (Passport, Visa of the sponsored).

Candidates have to mention relationship of NRI with the candidate as per the Supreme Court orders.

Duly notarized affidavit from the sponsorer that s/he will sponsor the entire course fee of the candidate

Candidates have to submit the Embassy Certificate of the sponsorer (Certificate from the Consulate).

NEET UG score card of the candidate.

Along with the documents attached, candidates also have to mail an undertaking as stated by the MCC in Annexure-1. The NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 registration will start on October 11 and will close on October 17, 2022. The MCC will conduct the NEET UG counselling for 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats and 100 per cent Deemed or Central universities, ESIC, AFMS, AIIMS and JIPMER seats. Candidates can check the related information on the official website of MCC -- mcc.nic.in.