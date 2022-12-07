NEET UG 2022 Counselling: MCC Declares Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment Result

  • Home
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared the NEET UG counselling 2022 mop-up round provisional allotment result today, December 7.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 7, 2022 5:35 pm IST

NEET UG counselling 2022 mop-up round provisional allotment result declared

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared the NEET UG counselling 2022 mop-up round provisional allotment result today, December 7. Candidates registered in NEET UG mop-up round counselling can check and download the allotment letter through the official website-- mcc.nic.in using NEET roll number and password. Aspirants shortlisted in the NEET UG mop-up round need to report at the allotted Medical/Dental colleges by December 12.

An MCC statement reads, "Candidates whose category or quota has been changed in the same institution and subject, are required to get online generated relieving letter and get admitted on the changed category or changed quota seat from the allotted institution.Such candidate must get fresh online generated admission letter for the changed category or quota seat otherwise the allotted seat will be cancellaed due to non-admission. "

About 5,182 candidates have been allocated seats in All India Quota (AIQ), Deemed and Central Universities seats, AIIMS, and JIPMER in MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing programmes through NEET UG mop-up round provisional allotment.

NEET UG 2022 Mop-Up Round Provisional Result: Direct Link

NEET UG 2022 Mop-Up Round Provisional Result: Steps To Check

  1. Visit the official website- mcc.nic.in
  2. Go to the 'UG Counselling' portal and click on the provisional result link
  3. NEET UG 2022 mop-up round provisional result will get displayed on the screen
  4. Search your rank in the PDF using ctrl+f key
  5. Download the NEET UG provisional allotment list, and take a print out for further reference.
NEET 2022
