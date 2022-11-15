NEET UG 2022 Counselling: MCC Announces Round 2 Final Result At Mcc.nic.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check round two final result on the official website- mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling round two final result. The candidates can check and download the final result on the official website -mcc.nic.in.