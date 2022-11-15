NEET UG 2022 Counselling: MCC Announces Round 2 Final Result At Mcc.nic.in
NEET UG Counselling 2022: The round two final result is available on the official website- mcc.nic.in
Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 15, 2022 12:22 pm IST
NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling round two final result. The candidates can check and download the final result on the official website -mcc.nic.in.
