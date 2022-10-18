NEET UG counselling 2022 registration ends today

The fresh registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling will end today, October 18. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) which added 197 more MBBS seats to NEET UG round-1 seat matrix has opened the registration window to accommodate for the newly added seats. The application for round-1 NEET UG registration window will close today, October 18 (2 pm). However, the payment for NEET UG 2022 counselling registration will remain open till 4 pm today.

Candidates will also be allowed to reset the NEET UG 2022 counseling registration by 12:30 pm. Applicants who had registered for NEET UG 2022 counselling can enter choices, confirm the colleges and lock it between October 18 (5 pm) and October 19 (8 am).

Candidates can fill as many choices as they wish. "However, choices should be in order of preference, as the allotment is done on the basis of choices submitted by the qualified candidate in order of preference given by the candidate and as per availability," an MCC statement said earlier.

The MCC has asked candidates to download the 'Sandes' app to receive updates regarding NEET UG counselling.

MCC NEET UG counseling for the AIQ seats is being held in four rounds this year -- AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round. After registration of each round, candidates will have to select and confirm the colleges from the list of available options. The verification of candidates and seat allotment will be held accordingly.