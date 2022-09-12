NEET UG 2022 Counselling Dates Soon; List Of Documents Required

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Schedule Soon

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling dates soon. The NEET UG 2022 counselling schedule will be issued on the official website mcc.nic.in. MCC will conduct the counselling process for 15 per cent of All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government colleges and 100 per cent in deemed/ central universities including seats of ESIC and AFMC, BHU and AMU.

This year, around 91,927 MBBS, 27,698 BDS, 52,720 AYSH seats, and 603 BVSc and AH seats will be offered in 612 medical and 317 dental colleges. The admissions for available seats in undergraduate Medical, Dental and other courses will be done through NEET UG 2022 all-India merit list and percentile score. The candidates who wish to take admission in MBBS, BDS courses offered by AIIMS, JIPMER, Central Universities, ESIC Medical Colleges, and Deemed Universities are required to register on the MCC website.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: List Of Documents Required

Before proceeding for NEET UG counselling registration please make sure that you are ready with the softcopy of the following documents

NEET admit card, rank card

Photograph of the candidate

Signature of the candidate

DOB Certificate (10th pass certificate)

Qualification Certificate (12th Marksheet or Certificate)

Category certificate (Other than general)

Character certificate

Medical Fitness certificate

Identity proof(Aadhaar Card/Passport/Voter ID /Pan Card/Driving License/Ration Card)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 on September 7. A total of 9,93,069 candidates qualified in the NEET UG 2022 out of 17,64,571 candidates appeared recording a pass percentage of 56.27 per cent.