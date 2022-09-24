NEET UG 2022 Counselling Date Soon; Here’s List Of Top Medical Colleges

NEET UG 2022 counselling: list of top-ranked medical colleges

The all-India quota (AIQ) seat counselling for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) will be announced soon. The counselling committees including Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) are yet to announce an update on the NEET counselling 2022 dates. Medical aspirants qualified to participate in the NEET 2022 counselling can check the list of the best medical colleges.

The NEET cut-off for unreserved category students this year has gone down from 720-138 in NEET 2021 to 715-117 in NEET UG 2022. The NEET cut-off 2022 for medical aspirants of reserved categories including Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) have also dropped from 137-108 last year to 116-93 in NTA NEET UG 2022.

The Ministry of Education releases National Institution Ranking Framework (NIRF) every year. These are the lists of top medical colleges as per NIRF 2022.