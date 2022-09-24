NEET UG 2022 Counselling Date Soon; Here’s List Of Top Medical Colleges

  • Home
Mcc.nic.in NEET Counselling 2022 Dates: The counselling committees including Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) are yet to announce an update on the NEET counselling 2022 dates.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 24, 2022 11:13 am IST

NEET UG 2022 counselling: list of top-ranked medical colleges
New Delhi:

The all-India quota (AIQ) seat counselling for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) will be announced soon. The counselling committees including Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) are yet to announce an update on the NEET counselling 2022 dates. Medical aspirants qualified to participate in the NEET 2022 counselling can check the list of the best medical colleges.

The NEET cut-off for unreserved category students this year has gone down from 720-138 in NEET 2021 to 715-117 in NEET UG 2022. The NEET cut-off 2022 for medical aspirants of reserved categories including Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) have also dropped from 137-108 last year to 116-93 in NTA NEET UG 2022.

The Ministry of Education releases National Institution Ranking Framework (NIRF) every year. These are the lists of top medical colleges as per NIRF 2022.

  1. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi
  2. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh
  3. Christian Medical College, Vellore
  4. National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
  5. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
  6. Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry
  7. Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow
  8. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
  9. Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram
  10. Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
  11. King George`s Medical University
  12. Madras Medical College and Government General Hospital, Chennai
  13. Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, New Delhi
  14. St. John's Medical College, Bengaluru
  15. Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai
