NEET UG 2022 Counselling Date Soon; Here Are Official Websites For State Quota Counselling
NEET Counselling Date: The all-India quota NEET counselling dates and eligibility will be same for all students, while the counselling process will differ for each state.
With the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) result out, states will now start the registration for 85 per cent MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other seats. The all-India quota NEET counselling dates and eligibility will be same for all students, while the counselling process will differ for each state. NEET Result 2022 Live
The NEET 2022 result has been declared on Wednesday, September 7. Four candidates scored the highest marks of 715. While Rajasthan girl Tanishka has secured rank 1 in the NEET UG 2022 exam, Vatsa Ashish Batra, Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule and Rucha Pawashe have been placed in Rank 2, Rank 3 and Rank 4 respectively.
The NEET cut-off 2022 for unreserved category students has gone down from 720-138 in NEET 2021 to 715-117 in NEET UG 2022. The NEET cut-off 2022 for medical aspirants of reserved categories including Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) have also dropped from 137-108 last year to 116-93 in NTA NEET UG 2022.
Here are the official websites and authorities for NEET state counselling in different states.
State
Counselling Authority
Website
Andhra Pradesh
Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada
ntruhs.ap.nic.in
Arunachal Pradesh
Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, Arunachal Pradesh
apdhte.nic.in
Assam
Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam
dme.assam.gov.in
Bihar
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE)
bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
Chandigarh (UT)
Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Chandigarh
gmch.gov.in
Chhattisgarh
Directorate of Medical Education
cgdme.in
Goa
Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Goa
dte.goa.gov.in
Gujarat
Admission Committee for Professional Under Graduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC)
medadmgujarat.org
Haryana
Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana
dmer.haryana.gov.in
Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir Board Of Professional Entrance Examinations
jkbopee.gov.in
Jharkhand
Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board
jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in
Karnataka
Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)
kea.kar.nic.in
Kerala
Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE), Kerala
cee.kerala.gov.in
Madhya Pradesh
Department of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh
dme.mponline.gov.in
Maharashtra
State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra
cetcell.mahacet.org
Manipur
Directorate of Health Services (DHS), Manipur
manipurhealthdirectorate.mn.gov.in
Meghalaya
Office of the Director of Health Services
meghealth.gov.in
Mizoram
Department of Higher and Technical Education
mc.mizoram.gov.in
Nagaland
Directorate of Technical Education
dtenagaland.org.in
Orissa
Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee
ojee.nic.in
Puducherry
Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC), Puducherry
centacpuducherry.in
Punjab
Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS)
bfuhs.ac.in
Rajasthan
Website will be announced soon
Tamil Nadu
Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tamil Nadu
tnmedicalselection.net
Tripura
Directorate of Medical Education
dme.tripura.gov.in
Uttar Pradesh
Directorate General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh
upneet.gov.in
Uttarakhand
Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University (HNBUMU)
hnbumu.ac.in
West Bengal
Department of Health and Family Welfare
wbmcc.nic.in