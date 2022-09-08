NEET UG 2022 Counselling Date Soon; Here Are Official Websites For State Quota Counselling

NEET counselling date 2022 soon; state-wise counselling websites

With the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) result out, states will now start the registration for 85 per cent MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other seats. The all-India quota NEET counselling dates and eligibility will be same for all students, while the counselling process will differ for each state. NEET Result 2022 Live

The NEET 2022 result has been declared on Wednesday, September 7. Four candidates scored the highest marks of 715. While Rajasthan girl Tanishka has secured rank 1 in the NEET UG 2022 exam, Vatsa Ashish Batra, Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule and Rucha Pawashe have been placed in Rank 2, Rank 3 and Rank 4 respectively.

The NEET cut-off 2022 for unreserved category students has gone down from 720-138 in NEET 2021 to 715-117 in NEET UG 2022. The NEET cut-off 2022 for medical aspirants of reserved categories including Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) have also dropped from 137-108 last year to 116-93 in NTA NEET UG 2022.

Here are the official websites and authorities for NEET state counselling in different states.