NEET UG 2022 Counselling Date Soon; Here Are Official Websites For State Quota Counselling

NEET Counselling Date: The all-India quota NEET counselling dates and eligibility will be same for all students, while the counselling process will differ for each state.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 8, 2022 5:04 pm IST

NEET counselling date 2022 soon; state-wise counselling websites
New Delhi:

With the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) result out, states will now start the registration for 85 per cent MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other seats. The all-India quota NEET counselling dates and eligibility will be same for all students, while the counselling process will differ for each state. NEET Result 2022 Live

The NEET 2022 result has been declared on Wednesday, September 7. Four candidates scored the highest marks of 715. While Rajasthan girl Tanishka has secured rank 1 in the NEET UG 2022 exam, Vatsa Ashish Batra, Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule and Rucha Pawashe have been placed in Rank 2, Rank 3 and Rank 4 respectively.

The NEET cut-off 2022 for unreserved category students has gone down from 720-138 in NEET 2021 to 715-117 in NEET UG 2022. The NEET cut-off 2022 for medical aspirants of reserved categories including Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) have also dropped from 137-108 last year to 116-93 in NTA NEET UG 2022.

Here are the official websites and authorities for NEET state counselling in different states.

State

Counselling Authority

Website

Andhra Pradesh

Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada

ntruhs.ap.nic.in

Arunachal Pradesh

Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, Arunachal Pradesh

apdhte.nic.in

Assam

Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam

dme.assam.gov.in

Bihar

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE)

bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Chandigarh (UT)

Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Chandigarh

gmch.gov.in

Chhattisgarh

Directorate of Medical Education

cgdme.in

Goa

Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Goa

dte.goa.gov.in

Gujarat

Admission Committee for Professional Under Graduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC)

medadmgujarat.org

Haryana

Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana

dmer.haryana.gov.in

Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Board Of Professional Entrance Examinations


jkbopee.gov.in

Jharkhand

Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board

jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

Karnataka

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)

kea.kar.nic.in

Kerala

Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE), Kerala

cee.kerala.gov.in

Madhya Pradesh

Department of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh

dme.mponline.gov.in

Maharashtra

State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra

cetcell.mahacet.org

Manipur

Directorate of Health Services (DHS), Manipur

manipurhealthdirectorate.mn.gov.in

Meghalaya

Office of the Director of Health Services

meghealth.gov.in

Mizoram

Department of Higher and Technical Education

mc.mizoram.gov.in

Nagaland

Directorate of Technical Education

dtenagaland.org.in

Orissa

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee

ojee.nic.in

Puducherry

Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC), Puducherry

centacpuducherry.in

Punjab

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS)

bfuhs.ac.in

Rajasthan


Website will be announced soon

Tamil Nadu

Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tamil Nadu

tnmedicalselection.net

Tripura

Directorate of Medical Education

dme.tripura.gov.in

Uttar Pradesh

Directorate General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh

upneet.gov.in

Uttarakhand

Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University (HNBUMU)

hnbumu.ac.in

West Bengal

Department of Health and Family Welfare

wbmcc.nic.in

