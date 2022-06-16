NEET UG 2022: Correction Window Closes Today; Here's How To Edit Application Form

NEET UG 2022 correction window closes today

NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application correction window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 today, June 16. Candidates who wish to make changes or corrections in the NEET 2022 application form can visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in to update their details. The candidates who had not been able to mention their actual category correctly while filling up the NEET UG online application form can make the correction themselves and upload the scanned copy of the certificate.

Those who who could not obtain the category certificate from the competent authority can upload a self-declaration in the format prescribed by the agency, the NTA said.

The NEET UG application edit window is available till 9 pm today. Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by the NTA under any circumstances.

NEET UG 2022: How to make changes in application form

Visit the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in.

Login to the account and with credentials.

Once done, make changes in the application form.

Click on submit and make the payment of the fees.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Additional fees required as per the category change can be paid by the candidate through credit card, debit card, net banking, UPI or PAYTM.