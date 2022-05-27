NEET UG 2022 Correction Window Closes Today; Steps To Edit Application Form

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET UG 2022 application correction window closes today

NEET UG 2022 | The application correction window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 will be closed today, May 27. The NEET UG correction window 2022 is available on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who wish to make changes or corrections in their NEET 2022 registration forms will be able to do so till 9 pm today. Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by the NTA under any circumstances.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had earlier said that it will not open the edit window for the NEET UG applications, however, after getting numerous representations from the aspirants, the authorities have decided to allow it.

The NTA said, “In view of the numerous representations received from the candidates regarding allowing them to edit/modify their particulars in the online application form of NEET (UG) – 2022, National Testing Agency has decided to provide an opportunity to the candidates for modifying their particulars in the online application form of NEET (UG) – 2022.”

"Please note that final correction shall be applicable only after payment of an additional fee if required. In case of change in Gender, Category, or PwD, if there is an impact on the fee amount then the Candidate will be charged an excess fee as applicable. Excess payment made will not be refunded, if any," it added.

Candidates must note that they are allowed to change all the fields (including images uploaded) except mobile number, email address, permanent address, correspondence address, and nationality.

NEET UG 2022 Correction Window: Steps To Edit

Visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. Click on the ‘Correction for NEET(UG)-2022’ link. Enter your application number and password, and click on sign in. Make the required changes in your NEET UG application form. Recheck the details before submitting. Once done, submit the NEET PG 2022 application form. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for further need.

The correction window for NEET UG 2022 is a one-time facility during which the candidates can edit particulars filled in the application form and re-upload some documents. Aspirants are advised to do the correction very carefully, as no further chance for correction will be given to the candidates.

NEET UG 2022 admit card will be issued soon, as the application process has been closed. The NEET UG exam is scheduled for July 17, 2022. The medical entrance test will be held in pen and paper mode.