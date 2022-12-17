  • Home
NEET UG 2022: CENTAC Opens Registration Window For Vacant Seats; Apply At Centacpuducherry.in

The last date to complete the online registration process for the vacant seats admission by the NEET UG candidates is December 18, 2022.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Dec 17, 2022 6:06 pm IST

Candidates can submit applications through the website of CENTAC.
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Centralized Admission Committee (CENTAC) has opened the registration window for fresh applications from National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) qualified candidates. The registration process is for admission to the first year MBBS (only management quota), BDS (government and management quota seats), and BAMS programme (government quota seats) for the academic year 2022-23 in government and self-financing colleges of Puducherry.

Candidates can submit online applications through the official website of CENTAC– centacpuducherry.in. Interested NEET UG candidates can apply till tomorrow, December 18, 2022 till 3 pm.

For the MBBS programme, the application fee is Rs 2,000 and the registration fee is Rs 10,000. For the BDS programme, the application fee is Rs 1,000 and the registration fee is Rs 5,000. And for the BAMS programme, the application fee is Rs 1,000 and the registration fee is Rs 1,000. If the seat is not allotted, the registration fee will be refunded and if the candidate is selected or a seat is allotted and if the candidate fails to join, the registration fee will be forfeited.

NEET UG 2022: Steps for Fresh Registration At Centacpuducherry.in

Step 1: Visit the official website of CENTAC.

Step 2: Next click on the registration link available on the homepage.

Step 3: After that fill in the details, pay application fees and submit the application.

Step 4: Candidates also need to submit their willingness and pay registration fees through the dashboard.

Step 5: At last download the application form and take a printout for future reference.

