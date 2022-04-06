  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET UG 2022 Application Starts; Check Eligibility Criteria For Admission To MBBS, BDS Courses

NEET UG 2022 Application Starts; Check Eligibility Criteria For Admission To MBBS, BDS Courses

NEET 2022: Aspirants seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses will have to register for NEET 2022. An applicant must have completed 17 years of age at the time of admission. There is no upper age limit this year.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 6, 2022 10:16 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
NEET UG 2022 LIVE: NEET 2022 On July 17; Paper Pattern Remains Same
NEET UG 2022 To Have 200 MCQs; Check Paper Pattern, Syllabus
NEET UG 2022 Application Begins At Neet.nta.nic.in; Direct Link, Registration Steps
NEET UG, CUET 2022 Application Process Begins Tonight: NTA DG Vineet Joshi
NEET UG, CUET 2022 Application Process To Commence By Tomorrow: NTA Official
NEET UG 2022 Application Form Date Soon; Here’s What To Expect
NEET UG 2022 Application Starts; Check Eligibility Criteria For Admission To MBBS, BDS Courses
NEET 2022 UG eligibility criteria
New Delhi:

The National Eligibility Entrance Test 2022 (NEET 2022) information bulletin is out and the NEET 2022 application form portal has been made live at neet.nta.nic.in. NEET UG is held for admissions to undergraduate medical and allied programmes. Aspirants seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses will have to register for NEET 2022 and take the written entrance examination scheduled to be held on July 17. An applicant must have completed 17 years of age at the time of admission. There is no upper age limit in NEET this year. LIVE UPDATES

Recommended:  Download free NEET previous years questions and sample papers, HERE

Dont's MissNEET 2022 Preparation Tips by Experts and Toppers, Grab it Free! 

Students Liked Best Books for NEET 2022 Preparation, Download Free! 

NEET 2022 will be held as a pen-paper-based test and the question paper will comprise 200 questions. Also, the UG Medical entrance test will be conducted in 13 languages and will be held for a duration of 200 minutes.

Who Can Apply For NEET UG 2022

  1. AGE

The applicant must have completed 17 years of age at the time of admission or will complete that age on or before 31 December of the year of his/her admission to the first year of the Undergraduate Medical Course. There is no upper age limit.

  1. Citizenship

Indian citizens and overseas citizens of India intending to pursue UG medical courses from a foreign Medical or Dental Institute will also be required to qualify NEET UG.

  1. Qualification

  • Candidates who have qualified Class 12 or equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, Biology or Biotechnology and English as core subjects from a recognized board will be eligible for NEET

  • Students who will take the Class 12 or equivalent board exams this year are also eligible to apply for NEET UG

  • To appear for NEET, General category candidates should have scored 50 per cent in Class 12. However, there exist relaxations in the minimum percentage for reserved category candidates

Click here for more Education News
NEET Eligibility NEET 2022

Suggested For You

Upcoming Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET UG 2022 LIVE: NEET 2022 On July 17; Paper Pattern Remains Same
Live | NEET UG 2022 LIVE: NEET 2022 On July 17; Paper Pattern Remains Same
CUET 2022 Live: Application Process To Begin Tonight; Know Admission Policies In DU, Other Universities
Live | CUET 2022 Live: Application Process To Begin Tonight; Know Admission Policies In DU, Other Universities
KEAM 2022 Application Process Begins At Cee.kerala.gov.in; Here’s How To Apply
KEAM 2022 Application Process Begins At Cee.kerala.gov.in; Here’s How To Apply
NEET UG 2022 To Have 200 MCQs; Check Paper Pattern, Syllabus
NEET UG 2022 To Have 200 MCQs; Check Paper Pattern, Syllabus
NEET UG 2022 Application Begins At Neet.nta.nic.in; Direct Link, Registration Steps
NEET UG 2022 Application Begins At Neet.nta.nic.in; Direct Link, Registration Steps
.......................... Advertisement ..........................