NEET UG 2022 Application Starts; Check Eligibility Criteria For Admission To MBBS, BDS Courses

NEET 2022 UG eligibility criteria

The National Eligibility Entrance Test 2022 (NEET 2022) information bulletin is out and the NEET 2022 application form portal has been made live at neet.nta.nic.in. NEET UG is held for admissions to undergraduate medical and allied programmes. Aspirants seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses will have to register for NEET 2022 and take the written entrance examination scheduled to be held on July 17. An applicant must have completed 17 years of age at the time of admission. There is no upper age limit in NEET this year. LIVE UPDATES

NEET 2022 will be held as a pen-paper-based test and the question paper will comprise 200 questions. Also, the UG Medical entrance test will be conducted in 13 languages and will be held for a duration of 200 minutes.

Who Can Apply For NEET UG 2022

AGE

The applicant must have completed 17 years of age at the time of admission or will complete that age on or before 31 December of the year of his/her admission to the first year of the Undergraduate Medical Course. There is no upper age limit.

Citizenship

Indian citizens and overseas citizens of India intending to pursue UG medical courses from a foreign Medical or Dental Institute will also be required to qualify NEET UG.

Qualification