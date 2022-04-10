NEET UG 2022 Application Process Underway; Everything Related To Exam City And More

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET UG 2022 application is underway

NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the application process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET 2022 on April 6, 2022. NTA will continue the NEET 2022 registration till May 6, 2022. UG medical aspirants can apply for NEET 2022 through NTA website- neet.nta.nic.in and neet.ac.in. NEET is conducted for providing admission to medical courses (MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS) and it is scheduled to be held on July 17, 2022. NEET 2022 will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

While applying for NEET UG 2022, candidates should select four convenient cities as their choice of cities for the exam centre in order of their priority. Choice of centre cities will be limited to the state of permanent address or state of present address only.

“For convenience, the candidates may select their own city or neighbouring cities in their state of residence only and not for far away cities in other states. NTA will not be responsible for any inconvenience due to the incorrect selection of cities by the candidates.” NTA in the NEET UG official information bulletin said.

In case, the number of candidates opting for a city is less than a certain minimum, the NTA will have the right to merge one, two, or more cities.

“In case, the number of candidates opting for a city as centre with a regional language is less than a certain minimum, candidates may be allotted centre in another city irrespective of the city opted by the candidates for appearing in the examination,” NTA added.

Though every effort will be made to allot a centre in one of the cities selected by the candidate, the NTA will have the right to allot a centre in a city other than the candidate’s choice. Allotment of the centres will be done mostly in one of the preferred cities of the candidates and there will be no human intervention.