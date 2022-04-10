  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET UG 2022 Application Process Underway; Everything Related To Exam City And More

NEET UG 2022 Application Process Underway; Everything Related To Exam City And More

NEET is conducted for providing admission to medical courses (MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS) and it is scheduled to be held on July 17, 2022.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Apr 10, 2022 10:02 am IST
Careers In Sciences View More
01 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 01 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

NTA NEET UG: Exam Pattern, Weightage Of Chapters In NEET 2022 Here
NEET UG Counselling 2021: MCC Extends Reporting Date For Stray Vacancy Round
NEET UG 2022 Application Form At Neet.nta.nic.in; 5 Points Medical Aspirants Must Know
NEET UG 2022 Updates: NEET 2022 On July 17; Paper Pattern Remains Same
NEET UG, CUET 2022 To Be Held In These Countries Outside India
NEET UG 2022: Increase In Exam Duration To Rise In Application Fee; List Of Changes Introduced In Medical Exam
NEET UG 2022 Application Process Underway; Everything Related To Exam City And More
NEET UG 2022 application is underway
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the application process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET 2022 on April 6, 2022. NTA will continue the NEET 2022 registration till May 6, 2022. UG medical aspirants can apply for NEET 2022 through NTA website- neet.nta.nic.in and neet.ac.in. NEET is conducted for providing admission to medical courses (MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS) and it is scheduled to be held on July 17, 2022. NEET 2022 will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Recommended:  Download free NEET previous years questions and sample papers, HERE

Dont's MissNEET 2022 Preparation Tips by Experts and Toppers, Grab it Free! 

Students Liked Best Books for NEET 2022 Preparation, Download Free! 

While applying for NEET UG 2022, candidates should select four convenient cities as their choice of cities for the exam centre in order of their priority. Choice of centre cities will be limited to the state of permanent address or state of present address only.

“For convenience, the candidates may select their own city or neighbouring cities in their state of residence only and not for far away cities in other states. NTA will not be responsible for any inconvenience due to the incorrect selection of cities by the candidates.” NTA in the NEET UG official information bulletin said.

In case, the number of candidates opting for a city is less than a certain minimum, the NTA will have the right to merge one, two, or more cities.

“In case, the number of candidates opting for a city as centre with a regional language is less than a certain minimum, candidates may be allotted centre in another city irrespective of the city opted by the candidates for appearing in the examination,” NTA added.

Though every effort will be made to allot a centre in one of the cities selected by the candidate, the NTA will have the right to allot a centre in a city other than the candidate’s choice. Allotment of the centres will be done mostly in one of the preferred cities of the candidates and there will be no human intervention.

Click here for more Education News
NEET UG Application NEET 2022

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
Upcoming Webinar
How To Choose A College
Coming Soon in Premium
Maheshwer Peri (Founder & Chairman, Careers360) +0More
Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
+More
Which Are The Top Private Medical Colleges With Low Fees? Check State-Wise List Here
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CUET 2022 Registration Underway; Know Eligibility Criteria, Other Details
CUET 2022 Registration Underway; Know Eligibility Criteria, Other Details
Homeopathy Could Become First Choice For Students Seeking Medical Education: AYUSH Minister
Homeopathy Could Become First Choice For Students Seeking Medical Education: AYUSH Minister
Pondicherry University Receives ‘District Green Champion’ Award For Implementing Swachhta Action Plan
Pondicherry University Receives ‘District Green Champion’ Award For Implementing Swachhta Action Plan
Live Webinar On 'Studying And Living In UK' Tomorrow; Registration Link, Other Details Here
Live Webinar On 'Studying And Living In UK' Tomorrow; Registration Link, Other Details Here
AMU Admission 2022: CUET Scores To Be Used To Admit Students To Undergraduate Courses
AMU Admission 2022: CUET Scores To Be Used To Admit Students To Undergraduate Courses
.......................... Advertisement ..........................