NEET UG 2022 Application Process Closes Tomorrow; Know How To Apply

Candidates who are interested to appear for the NEET UG 2022, should submit their NEET application form 2022 at the official website latest by tomorrow.

Education | Edited by Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 14, 2022 7:36 pm IST

NEET UG 2022 Application Process Closes Tomorrow; Know How To Apply
NEET 2022 application window will be closed tomorrow, May 15
Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET Registration 2022: The application process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, or NEET UG 2022, will be closed tomorrow, May 15, 2022 by 11:50 pm. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the NEET 2022 registration process at the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who are interested to appear for the NEET UG 2022, should submit their NEET application form 2022 at the official website latest by tomorrow. Once the NEET 2022 registration process will be closed, the NEET application correct window will be opened by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The NEET 2022 will be conducted on Sunday, July 17, 2022 in pen and paper mode. “The Entrance Test shall consist of 200 multiple choice questions (four options with a single correct answer) from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany & Zoology). 50 questions in each subject will be divided into two Sections (A and B). The duration of the Examination will be 200 minutes (03 hours 20 minutes) from 02:00 PM to 05:20 PM (IST),” NTA on the official notice said.

NEET 2022 Application Form: How To Apply

  1. Visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.
  2. Click on the "Registrations for NEET UG 2022" link.
  3. Register yourself and fill in the NEET 2022 application form.
  4. Upload all the required documents and pay the online registration fee.
  5. Download and take a printout.

NEET UG 2022: Important Instructions To Follow

  • Candidates can apply for NEET UG 2022 through the “online” mode only through the website neet.nta.nic.in.
  • Submission of the online application form may be done by accessing the NTA website neet.nta.nic.in
  • The NEET application form 2022 in any other mode will not be accepted.
  • Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate.
  • Candidates must strictly follow the instructions given in the information bulletin and on the NTA website.
  • Candidates not complying with the instructions shall be summarily disqualified.
  • Candidates must ensure that the e-mail address and mobile number provided in the online application form are their own or parents/guardians only as all information/ communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on the registered e-mail address or SMS on the registered mobile number only.
