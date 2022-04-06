NEET UG 2022 Application Form Date Soon; Here’s What To Expect

NEET 2022 application form date soon at nta.ac.in

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 application form date is expected to be notified soon. For NEET last year, the medical entrance test date was announced on March 12. An NTA official on Thursday, March 31, said that NEET 2022 application form will be released in April and the UG medical entrance test will likely be held in July. Any change in the eligibility criteria, exam pattern will be notified during the release of NEET 2022 UG application form.

NTA will release the NEET UG 2022 notification on the official websites -- nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in. Also, as a first, the confirmation page of the NEET 2022 application form will be made available on the DigiLocker app and the website -- digilocker.gov.in.

From last year, NEET scores have been in use for admission to undergraduate Nursing and Life Sciences programmes. Till 2020, NEET scores were used for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and Veterinary programmes. Now, it also includes BSC Nursing and BSc Life Sciences.

The NEET UG upper age limit this year has been removed for all candidates. Earlier, the age limit for General Category candidates was 25 years and it was 30 years for the reserved category candidates.

Candidates who have qualified Class 12 or equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, Biology or Biotechnology and English as core subjects from a recognized board will be eligible for NEET.

Students who will take the Class 12 or equivalent board exams this year are also eligible to apply for NEET UG.

To appear for NEET, General category candidates should have scored 50 per cent in Class 12. However, there exists relaxations in the minimum percentage for reserved category candidates.