NEET UG 2022 Application Form At Neet.nta.nic.in; 5 Points Medical Aspirants Must Know
NEET UG 2022: The NEET question paper will comprise 200 questions and will be held for a duration of 200 minutes. NEET 2022 will be conducted in 13 languages.
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) application has started. UG medical aspirants can apply for the entrance exam at neet.nta.nic.in by May 6. NEET 2022 will be held on July 17 as a pen and paper-based test. The NEET question paper will comprise 200 questions and will be held for a duration of 200 minutes. NEET 2022 will be conducted in 13 languages. NEET 2022 will be conducted at around 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside India.
According to the NEET UG 2022 exam pattern, the entrance test will comprise four subjects -- Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology -- with two sections each. While Section A will consist of 35 questions, section B will have only 15 questions. Out of the 15 questions from Section B, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 questions. The total number of questions and utilization of time will remain the same, the NEET 2022 information bulletin said.
Here are five things UG medical aspirants should know about NEET 2022:
Candidates are required to keep ready a few important items - scanned copy of photograph and signature (as per the prescribed specifications), bank account details, education qualification certificates before filling the application form. Candidates must apply online and pay the fee on or before the deadline.
The NEET 2022 will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. While exams in Hindi, English and Urdu will be held across the nation, other regional language papers will be held in the respective states.
Along with filling the online NEET 2022 application form, aspirants need to pay an application fee. For Indian candidates belonging to General Category, the NEET 2022 registration fee is Rs 1,600. However, there are relaxations for the reserved categories.
To rationalize the decision of reduction in the syllabus by various school education boards, including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), NTA has taken a decision to provide choice in Section “B” for each of the 4 (four) subjects.
Applicants who want to pursue BSc Nursing and Health Sciences should also apply for NEET UG 2022.