NEET UG 2022 Application Form At Neet.nta.nic.in; 5 Points Medical Aspirants Must Know

NEET application starts, 5 key points for students

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) application has started. UG medical aspirants can apply for the entrance exam at neet.nta.nic.in by May 6. NEET 2022 will be held on July 17 as a pen and paper-based test. The NEET question paper will comprise 200 questions and will be held for a duration of 200 minutes. NEET 2022 will be conducted in 13 languages. NEET 2022 will be conducted at around 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside India.

Recommended: Download free NEET previous years questions and sample papers, HERE Dont's Miss: NEET 2022 Preparation Tips by Experts and Toppers, Grab it Free! Students Liked : Best Books for NEET 2022 Preparation, Download Free!

According to the NEET UG 2022 exam pattern, the entrance test will comprise four subjects -- Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology -- with two sections each. While Section A will consist of 35 questions, section B will have only 15 questions. Out of the 15 questions from Section B, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 questions. The total number of questions and utilization of time will remain the same, the NEET 2022 information bulletin said.

Here are five things UG medical aspirants should know about NEET 2022: