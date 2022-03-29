  • Home
NEET UG 2022 Application: Confirmation Page To Be Available "Soon" On DigiLocker

NEET UG 2022: The confirmation page of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate 2022 application form will also be available on the DigiLocker app and the website, digilocker.gov.in.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Mar 29, 2022 9:24 am IST

NEET UG 2022 Application: Confirmation Page To Be Available
NEET UG 2022: Confirmation page "soon" on DigiLoccker
Image credit: Twitter/@digilocker_ind

NEET UG 2022: The registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 will begin soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the NEET UG 2022 notification on the official websites -- nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in. In addition to this, the confirmation page of the NEET 2022 application form will also be available on the DigiLocker app and the website, digilocker.gov.in.

Recommended:  Download free NEET previous years questions and sample papers, HERE

Dont's MissNEET 2022 Preparation Tips by Experts and Toppers, Grab it Free! 

Students Liked Best Books for NEET 2022 Preparation, Download Free! 

NEET UG is held for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, Veterinary, BSc Nursing and Life Science courses. NEET UG 2022 examination date and time has not been announced yet.

“Good News for Candidates of National Testing Agency (#NTA), you will be able to access your #NEET UG 2022 Confirmation page in your #DigiLocker soon. Sign up on DigiLocker,” DigiLocker tweeted.

The NEET UG upper age limit this year has been removed for all candidates. Earlier, the age limit for General Category candidates was 25 years and it was 30 years for the reserved category candidates.

The NEET UG application process was divided into two phases last year. Candidates had to submit a set of information in the first phase, before the entrance test, and the remaining information had to be submitted in the second phase – after the test but before NEET results.

Candidates who have qualified Class 12 or equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, Biology or Biotechnology and English as core subjects from a recognized board will be eligible for NEET.

Students who will take the Class 12 or equivalent board exams this year are also eligible to apply for NEET UG.

To appear for NEET, General category candidates should have scored 50 per cent in Class 12. However, there exists relaxations in the minimum percentage for reserved category candidates.

NEET 2022 will likely be held in June or July. According to discussions between the ministries of Education and Health, NEET UG 2022 will take place between the third week of June and the first week of July.

If going by previous year NEET exam pattern, NEET 2022 will be held for 180 multiple choice questions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). Each of the three subjects will have two sections – A and B. While Section A will be mandatory and will consist of 35 questions, Section B will have 15 questions, out of which candidates will have to answer only 10.

