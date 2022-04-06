NEET UG 2022 Application Begins At Neet.nta.nic.in; Direct Link, Registration Steps

NEET 2022 dates out, application begins today at neet,nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the NEET 2022 application process today, April 6. NEET, the sole examination for admission to medical courses in India will be held on July 17. The NEET 2022 will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. NTA will continue the NEET 2022 registration till May 6. UG medical aspirants willing to register can apply for NEET 2022 through NTA website- neet.nta.nic.in and neet.ac.in. LIVE UPDATES

Along with filling the online NEET 2022 application form, aspirants need to pay an application fee. For Indian candidates belonging to General Category, the NEET 2022 registration fee is Rs 1,600. However, there are relaxations for the reserved categories.

Steps To Fill NTA NEET Application Form 2022

Visit the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in

Register by filling in own email address and mobile phone number along with basic details including names and addresses

Filling in the online application will generate an “application number”. Make a note of that.

Using the system generated registration or application number, complete the NEET 2022 application form

Upload scanned documents. These include:

Scanned copy of your photograph and the file should between 10 kb and 200 kb in size Scan of your signature which should be between 4 kb and 30 kb in size. Postcard size photo Left and Right hands Fingers and Thumb impressions

Pay the application fee online

Submit the NEET 2022 UG application

Download, save and print the confirmation page

NEET UG 2022 Application: Direct Link

To fill the NEET application form 2022, medical aspirants must have a valid email ID and mobile number. Plus, candidates must get themselves photographed without masks on -- 80% of the face needs to be visible, including the ears.

Candidates are required to keep ready a few important items - scanned copy of photograph and signature (as per the prescribed specifications), bank account details, education qualification certificates before filling the application form. Candidates must apply online and pay the fee on or before the deadline.