NEET UG 2022 Answer Key When? Here's What Official Said

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: "NEET UG 2022 answer key can be announced this week, the release date is yet to be decided. Will let you know," the official told Careers360

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 19, 2022 4:48 pm IST
Image credit: shutterstock.com

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency will not release the answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 today, August 19. Whether NEET UG 2022 answer key will be released this week? a senior NTA official told Careers360, "NEET UG 2022 answer key can be announced this week, the release date is yet to be decided. Will let you know." The NEET UG 2022 answer key once released, will be available to download on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Live

Use NEET College Predictor to check your expected NEET rank & admission chances in Govt/Private MBBS/BDS Colleges

As per the NTA official, NEET UG 2022 result and final answer key will be released by the end of this month. The candidates can download the NEET UG 2022 answer key using application number and password. A PDF file with NEET answer key 2022 will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates can also raise objections on NEET UG 2022 answer key using application number and password. Over 18 lakh (18,72,341) candidates registered for the NEET 2022 exam this year held on July 17. The NEET cut-off for general category candidates in 2021 was between 720-138, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC)- 137-108.

The top medical colleges in India where qualified candidates can take admission are- All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bangalore, Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow.

