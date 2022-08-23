NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: What Do We Know About NTA Answer Key Release Date

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET UG 2022 answer key to be out soon

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG answer key soon. However, the agency has not mentioned a specific date for the release of the NEET answer key 2022. The NEET 2022 examination was held on July 17. Over 18 lakh applicants enrolled for the medical entrance exams and more than 16 lakh appeared in the NEET UG 2022 exam. In previous years, NTA had issued the NEET answer keys after a month of conducting the medical entrance tests.

Last year, NEET UG was held on September 12 and the NEET UG 2022 answer key was issued on October 15. NEET UG result was declared on November 1 last year. While in 2020, the NEET answer key was issued on September 26, and the result was declared on October 16. NEET 2020 was held on September 13. Going by previous years’ trends, candidates can expect the NEET UG answer key soon.

The increased number of students might be one of the causes for the delay in the release of the NEET UG answer key. Last year over 16 lakh candidates registered for the NEET UG examination, And in 2020, the number of candidates who registered for the exam was over 15 lakhs. So, from this, it can be observed that every year the number of applicants is getting increased for the NEET UG exam.

As per the NEET UG marking scheme, four marks will be awarded to candidates for each correct answer and one mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer. And if a question is left unanswered no marks will be added.

The NEET UG 2022 paper was good and followed the NEET 2022 exam pattern. As per a student, the Biology, and Physics section was easy and the Physics, and Chemistry section was a bit difficult. The Zoology paper consisted of NCERT-based questions, and questions were mostly statement based.