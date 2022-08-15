NEET UG 2022 Answer Key This Week? Updates From NTA Official

Image credit: shutterstock.com NEET UG 2022 answer key is expected this week

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: The decision whether to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 answer key will be taken in the middle of this week. A senior official from NTA told Careers360, "no dates have been fixed yet to release the answer key. We are working on it, the result will be announced this month." The NEET UG 2022 answer key once released, the candidates can check and download on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.

NTA will also provide options to raise objections on NEET UG 2022 answer key, the candidates can do so on the official website- neet.nta.nic.in using their log-in credentials. After reviewing the objections raised on answer key, the final answer key and scorecard will be released by the end of this month. Along with the NEET UG 2022 result, merit list will also be announced.

Over 18 lakh (18,72,341) candidates applied for the NEET UG 2022 exam held on July 17. The NEET UG 2022 percentile will be determined on the basis of the highest marks secured in the all India common merit list in NEET.

The candidates belong to general category need to obtain a a minimum marks (50th percentile) to be eligible for admission to medical courses, for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, the minimum marks shall be at the the 40th percentile and for candidates with Benchmark, Disabilities, the minimum marks shall be at 45th percentile.

Last year, the cut-off for general category candidates was between 720-138, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC)- 137-108.

NEET UG 2022 exam is being conducted every year for candidates seeking to take admission in medical colleges in India. The top medical colleges are- All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bangalore, Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow.

For details on NEET UG 2022, please visit the website- neet.nta.nic.in.