NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Soon; Know How To Raise Objections

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 answer key soon on the official website–neet.nta.nic.in. The NTA will also make available the NEET OMR sheets of applicants who took the NEET UG 2022 examination. However, NTA is yet to announce the official release date of the NEET UG 2022 answer key. The candidates can challenge the responses after the NEET answer key is released by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 for each objection.

For the NEET UG 2022 admissions, candidates from the General category must have at least 50 per cent marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. And for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Caste (OBC) category candidates the passing percentage is 40 per cent.

The NTA has not yet announced a particular date to release the NEET UG 2022 result. The qualifying NEET UG 2022 cut-off scores will be published with the NEET UG 2022 result.

The NEET UG 2022 exam was conducted on July 17. It was held at various centres spread throughout 497 locations nationwide, including 14 international centres. This year, around 18,72,341 applicants registered to take the NEET UG 2022 exam this year.

