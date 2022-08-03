NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Soon; Know How To Raise Objections

  • Home
The candidates can challenge the responses after the NEET answer key is released by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 for each objection.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Aug 3, 2022 5:29 pm IST
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Soon
Image credit: shutterstock

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 answer key soon on the official website–neet.nta.nic.in. The NTA will also make available the NEET OMR sheets of applicants who took the NEET UG 2022 examination. However, NTA is yet to announce the official release date of the NEET UG 2022 answer key. The candidates can challenge the responses after the NEET answer key is released by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 for each objection.

Recommended: Use NEET College Predictor to check your expected NEET rank & admission chances in Govt/Private MBBS/BDS Colleges Check Now!

Don't Miss: Register for NEET Counseling companion to get complete guidance about counseling process, cut off, fee structure, admission documents etc.  Register Now!

For the NEET UG 2022 admissions, candidates from the General category must have at least 50 per cent marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. And for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Caste (OBC) category candidates the passing percentage is 40 per cent.

The NTA has not yet announced a particular date to release the NEET UG 2022 result. The qualifying NEET UG 2022 cut-off scores will be published with the NEET UG 2022 result.

The NEET UG 2022 exam was conducted on July 17. It was held at various centres spread throughout 497 locations nationwide, including 14 international centres. This year, around 18,72,341 applicants registered to take the NEET UG 2022 exam this year.

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: Steps To Download

  • Go to the official website – neet.nta.nic.in

  • Once released click on the NEET official answer key 2022 link on the homepage.

  • The answer key will get displayed on the screen.

  • As per your question paper code download the NEET answer key.

  • Match the responses mentioned in the answer key and also calculate the scores.

